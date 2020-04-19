John Krasinski Hosts Virtual Prom Night for Students of 2020 Batch

Actor and filmmaker John Krasinski, who has pledged to make people's quarantine a more positive one with his new YouTube series Some Good News, recently held a prom night for the graduating batch of 2020 as well as all the other students who missed out on their grand school night due to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to reports by CNN, John not only played the host and DJ of the party, he also got along his Office cast-mate Rainn Wilson, who played Dwight and artists Chance the Rapper, Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connel and the Jonas Brothers who performed their popular songs.

John had first announced the prom with a picture from his own prom, and wrote, "First of all... you’re welcome. Second of all I can’t take it anymore how much you are all missing your prom. So let’s do something about it! Let’s have an #SGNprom! Yup, I’ll DJ with some friends on Friday 8 EST/5 PST! Stay tuned (sic)!"

He then went on to post another video announcing the #SGNProm, with an "expectation vs reality" themed video. "That’s right class of 2020 I’m DJing your prom with some friends this Friday night 8EST/5PST!! Click link in bio for invitation! See you then (sic)!" he wrote. He also tweeted thanking the people involved in the gala.

In typical John Krasinski fashion, he also posted a video of himself slow dancing alone to Lady In Red. "Slow dance with me!...no seriously, please slow dance with me otherwise I look ridiculous! And we’ll see you tonight at the #SGNprom ! Invitation in bio!" he wrote.

After the event, he posted a BTS picture, captioning it, "‪Goodnight class of 2020!!! Happy prom!!! #SGNProm."

Thank you ALL for being a part of the most DIY prom in history!!! #SGNProm !!! And if you wanna see how life is really done head over to the after party with my hero @dnice on Instagram live!!!! — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) April 18, 2020





