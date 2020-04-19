MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
2-MIN READ

John Krasinski Hosts Virtual Prom Night for Students of 2020 Batch

John Krasinski Hosts Virtual Prom Night for Students of 2020 Batch

John Krasinski, who had recently launched his new series on Youtube called Some Good News, hosted a virtual prom for the class of 2020 along with artists like Chance the Rapper, Billie Eilish and The Jonas Brothers.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 19, 2020, 4:35 PM IST
Share this:

Actor and filmmaker John Krasinski, who has pledged to make people's quarantine a more positive one with his new YouTube series Some Good News, recently held a prom night for the graduating batch of 2020 as well as all the other students who missed out on their grand school night due to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to reports by CNN, John not only played the host and DJ of the party, he also got along his Office cast-mate Rainn Wilson, who played Dwight and artists Chance the Rapper, Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connel and the Jonas Brothers who performed their popular songs.

John had first announced the prom with a picture from his own prom, and wrote, "First of all... you’re welcome. Second of all I can’t take it anymore how much you are all missing your prom. So let’s do something about it! Let’s have an #SGNprom! Yup, I’ll DJ with some friends on Friday 8 EST/5 PST! Stay tuned (sic)!"

He then went on to post another video announcing the #SGNProm, with an "expectation vs reality" themed video. "That’s right class of 2020 I’m DJing your prom with some friends this Friday night 8EST/5PST!! Click link in bio for invitation! See you then (sic)!" he wrote. He also tweeted thanking the people involved in the gala.

In typical John Krasinski fashion, he also posted a video of himself slow dancing alone to Lady In Red. "Slow dance with me!...no seriously, please slow dance with me otherwise I look ridiculous! And we’ll see you tonight at the #SGNprom ! Invitation in bio!" he wrote.

After the event, he posted a BTS picture, captioning it, "‪Goodnight class of 2020!!! Happy prom!!! #SGNProm."


Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    12,974

    +685*  

  • Total Confirmed

    15,712

    +920*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,231

    +216*  

  • Total DEATHS

    507

    +19*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 19 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,573,593

    +55,567*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,329,539

    +89,348*

  • Cured/Discharged

    595,229

    +26,886*  

  • Total DEATHS

    160,717

    +6,895*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres