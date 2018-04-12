John Krasinski Re-Teams with A Quiet Place Producers

Actor-director John Krasinski is planning a sci-fi thriller titled "Life on Mars" with the team of his movie "A Quiet Place".According to hollywoodreporter.com, Krasinski and the producers of "A Quiet Place" -- Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller -- are re-teaming for "Life on Mars".Paramount Pictures, which distributed A Quiet Place, is in negotiations to pick up the project.There is no writer on board and Krasinski, at this stage, is not expected to star in it. He will also be a producer on the project, alongside Allyson Seeger, an executive at his Sunday Night Productions banner.The project will adapt a short story by Cecil Castellucci titled "We Have Always Lived on Mars" that centres on a woman who is among a handful of descendants of a Martian colony long-abandoned by Earth following a cataclysm. The woman one day finds she can breathe the air on Mars, upending her world and that of her fellow colonists.Krasinski found the story and brought it to his banner Platinum Dunes, according to sources."A Quiet Place" is a hit as it opened to $50.2 million in the US.The movie, made for only $17 million, revolves around a family trying to survive in a world where any sound made attracts toothy aliens that kill. The film is not only a box-office hit but a critical one as well.