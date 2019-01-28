John Krasinski Causes Meltdown on Twitter As He Tears Up During Wife Emily Blunt's SAG Speech

#EmilyBlunt sweetly shared her #SAGAwards win with husband #JohnKrasinski ❤️ "You are a stunning filmmaker. I am so lucky to be with you and to have done this film with you." pic.twitter.com/aM3CHIYcg8 — People (@people) January 28, 2019

i love john krasinski and emily blunt so much i swear if they get divorced ill never believe in love anymore — carli⚡️ (@cbcnn88) January 28, 2019

I thought the @SAGawards turned out very well. Some pleasant surprises. John Krasinki’s face when Emily Blunt won was beautiful. @johnkrasinski @quietplacemovie #emilyblunt pic.twitter.com/08zP3Zl88T — Stephen Bailey (@shotofbaileys) January 28, 2019

john krasinski and emily blunt own my whole ass heart — zara (@troyeshoe1999) January 28, 2019

Life goal: find someone that loves me the way john krasinski loves emily blunt wHERE DO I FIND SOMEONE TO BE A GOOFBALL WITH pic.twitter.com/gJ4faZ6P9G — ia(kinda) bc school - breann 🍟 (@virtuemoirtrash) January 28, 2019

Serious talk, where can i find me a John Krasinski ?

pic.twitter.com/870WIO3INO#SAGAwards — May (@Mayminou) January 28, 2019

I mean I love Jim & Pam and wish they were a real life thing but damn John Krasinski and Emily Blunt are the greatest couple so I can’t even be mad — tyisha (@tyishamarie) January 28, 2019

This is my formal request to be adopted by Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. — Ana. (@AnaCeIia) January 28, 2019

the love I have for Emily Blunt and John Krasinski is immeasurable https://t.co/WMb53H3y1L — Abigail (@abbychip10) January 28, 2019

@johnkrasinski, you guys make me believe in the idea that love still exists.#AQuietPlace is one of my all time favourite films — Andrew J (@JAndyjames) January 28, 2019