John Krasinski Causes Meltdown on Twitter As He Tears Up During Wife Emily Blunt's SAG Speech
Actor-director John Krasinski got teary-eyed as he watched wife Emily Blunt accept the award for Best Supporting Actress for 'A Quiet Place' at the SAG Awards 2019.
Image courtesy: Reuters Pictures/Twitter
Blunt, who was also nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for playing magical nanny Mary Poppins in Mary Poppins Returns, starred as Evelyn Abbott, a woman living with her family in a dystopian future in which monsters kill anyone who makes noise, opposite her husband John Krasinski in the hit thriller.
Blunt and Krasinski were both shocked and overjoyed when Chris Pine announced her name as the winner. Krasinski, who was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for his role on Jack Ryan, embraced his wife with the biggest hug and gave her a standing ovation as she made her way to the stage.
"I'm so moved and completely lost for words and unprepared," Blunt began her speech.
"I am going to share this completely with my husband, John Krasinski, because the entire experience of doing this with you has completely pierced my heart directly. You are a stunning filmmaker. I am so lucky to be with you and to have done this film with you," she said as a visibly emotional Krasinski blew a kiss.
“Thank you for giving me the part. You would have been in major trouble if you hadn’t,” she joked.
#EmilyBlunt sweetly shared her #SAGAwards win with husband #JohnKrasinski ❤️ "You are a stunning filmmaker. I am so lucky to be with you and to have done this film with you." pic.twitter.com/aM3CHIYcg8— People (@people) January 28, 2019
Krasinski's reaction to Blunt's win has caused an absolute meltdown on Twitter. One wrote, "I love john krasinski and emily blunt so much i swear if they get divorced i'll never believe in love anymore." (sic)
Another user tweeted, "I thought the @SAGawards turned out very well. Some pleasant surprises. John Krasinki’s face when Emily Blunt won was beautiful. @johnkrasinski @quietplacemovie #emilyblunt."
We have compiled a few reactions for you:
i love john krasinski and emily blunt so much i swear if they get divorced ill never believe in love anymore— carli⚡️ (@cbcnn88) January 28, 2019
I thought the @SAGawards turned out very well. Some pleasant surprises. John Krasinki’s face when Emily Blunt won was beautiful. @johnkrasinski @quietplacemovie #emilyblunt pic.twitter.com/08zP3Zl88T— Stephen Bailey (@shotofbaileys) January 28, 2019
john krasinski and emily blunt own my whole ass heart— zara (@troyeshoe1999) January 28, 2019
Life goal: find someone that loves me the way john krasinski loves emily blunt wHERE DO I FIND SOMEONE TO BE A GOOFBALL WITH pic.twitter.com/gJ4faZ6P9G— ia(kinda) bc school - breann 🍟 (@virtuemoirtrash) January 28, 2019
Serious talk, where can i find me a John Krasinski ?— May (@Mayminou) January 28, 2019
pic.twitter.com/870WIO3INO#SAGAwards
I mean I love Jim & Pam and wish they were a real life thing but damn John Krasinski and Emily Blunt are the greatest couple so I can’t even be mad— tyisha (@tyishamarie) January 28, 2019
This is my formal request to be adopted by Emily Blunt and John Krasinski.— Ana. (@AnaCeIia) January 28, 2019
the love I have for Emily Blunt and John Krasinski is immeasurable https://t.co/WMb53H3y1L— Abigail (@abbychip10) January 28, 2019
@johnkrasinski, you guys make me believe in the idea that love still exists.#AQuietPlace is one of my all time favourite films— Andrew J (@JAndyjames) January 28, 2019
Krasinski also took to Instagram to share a picture of them from the ceremony. "Very fittingly... no words," he captioned the gorgeous picture of the couple. While Blunt stunned in a shimmery custom pink Michael Kors ensemble, Krasinski looked dapper in a black tuxedo.
