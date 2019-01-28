LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
3-min read

John Krasinski Causes Meltdown on Twitter As He Tears Up During Wife Emily Blunt's SAG Speech

Actor-director John Krasinski got teary-eyed as he watched wife Emily Blunt accept the award for Best Supporting Actress for 'A Quiet Place' at the SAG Awards 2019.

News18.com

Updated:January 28, 2019, 12:37 PM IST
John Krasinski Causes Meltdown on Twitter As He Tears Up During Wife Emily Blunt's SAG Speech
Image courtesy: Reuters Pictures/Twitter
Emily Blunt won the best supporting actress honour at the 25th Annual SAG Awards for A Quiet Place. The 35-year-old actress beat out fellow nominees Amy Adams (Vice), Margot Robbie (Mary Queen of Scots), Emma Stone (The Favourite) and Rachel Weisz (The Favourite).

Blunt, who was also nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for playing magical nanny Mary Poppins in Mary Poppins Returns, starred as Evelyn Abbott, a woman living with her family in a dystopian future in which monsters kill anyone who makes noise, opposite her husband John Krasinski in the hit thriller.

Blunt and Krasinski were both shocked and overjoyed when Chris Pine announced her name as the winner. Krasinski, who was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for his role on Jack Ryan, embraced his wife with the biggest hug and gave her a standing ovation as she made her way to the stage.

"I'm so moved and completely lost for words and unprepared," Blunt began her speech.

"I am going to share this completely with my husband, John Krasinski, because the entire experience of doing this with you has completely pierced my heart directly. You are a stunning filmmaker. I am so lucky to be with you and to have done this film with you," she said as a visibly emotional Krasinski blew a kiss.

“Thank you for giving me the part. You would have been in major trouble if you hadn’t,” she joked.




Krasinski's reaction to Blunt's win has caused an absolute meltdown on Twitter. One wrote, "I love john krasinski and emily blunt so much i swear if they get divorced i'll never believe in love anymore." (sic)

Another user tweeted, "I thought the @SAGawards turned out very well. Some pleasant surprises. John Krasinki’s face when Emily Blunt won was beautiful. @johnkrasinski @quietplacemovie #emilyblunt."

We have compiled a few reactions for you:




























Krasinski also took to Instagram to share a picture of them from the ceremony. "Very fittingly... no words," he captioned the gorgeous picture of the couple. While Blunt stunned in a shimmery custom pink Michael Kors ensemble, Krasinski looked dapper in a black tuxedo.

View this post on Instagram

Very fittingly... no words.

A post shared by John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) on



