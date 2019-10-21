John Krasinski Teases Chris Evans for Snatching Captain America from Him
John Krasinski is currently busy writing and directing Imaginary Friends. Krasinski will also star in the film alongside Ryan Reynolds.
John Krasinski is currently busy writing and directing Imaginary Friends. Krasinski will also star in the film alongside Ryan Reynolds.
With more than 20 films in the franchise and more than a decade after the beginning, many stories regarding the casting for these films float among the fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Some of these include Tom Cruise being considered for Iron Man, Tom Hiddleston auditioning for Thor and Chris Evans rejecting the role of Steve Rogers several times.
Apart from these, one less talked about is that John Krasinski auditioned and lost the role of Captain America to Chris Evans. In a recent tweet, Krasinski teased Evans. The tweet on the occasion of his birthday has been focussed on generating money to fund families of cancer patients.
Alright getting into the afternoon here and this donation train keeps a rollin! Hey @ChrisEvans remember when you robbed me of the role of Captain America?... time to pay up? #JKbday @familyreach https://t.co/POUGm6qJRg
— John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) October 20, 2019
Chris Evans who is known for his sarcasm and humor on social media responded in the form of Krasinski's character.
https://t.co/4xoxvNamoZ pic.twitter.com/xODO02FhF4
— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 20, 2019
John Krasinski had earlier revealed the same in an interview with Variety. He had said, "My agent called and said, 'They're going to go with Chris Evans,' And I remember I said, 'Yeah, look at him. He's Captain America.'"
At the time, Krasinski had been celebrating his wife Emily Blunt's birthday who offered that they cancel dinner plans for him. Krasinski revealed his reply to that was, "I said, 'It's Chris Evans. Of course, we're going to dinner.'"
John Krasinski is currently busy writing and directing Imaginary Friends. Krasinski will also star in the film alongside Ryan Reynolds.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Raghu Ram Enjoys Babymoon with Wife Natalie Di Luccio, See Pics
- Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff Sizzle at Indian Super League Opening Ceremony, Watch Video
- OnePlus TV 55Q1 Pro Review: Mildly Eccentric But You’ll Love a Great QLED Display
- Surgeons Remove 52 Kg Plastic from Ailing Cow's Stomach in Tamil Nadu
- Reliance Jio Diwali Offer: Here's How to Gift a JioPhone This Festive Season For Rs 699