John Krasinski Teases Chris Evans for Snatching Captain America from Him

With more than 20 films in the franchise and more than a decade after the beginning, many stories regarding the casting for these films float among the fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Some of these include Tom Cruise being considered for Iron Man, Tom Hiddleston auditioning for Thor and Chris Evans rejecting the role of Steve Rogers several times.

Apart from these, one less talked about is that John Krasinski auditioned and lost the role of Captain America to Chris Evans. In a recent tweet, Krasinski teased Evans. The tweet on the occasion of his birthday has been focussed on generating money to fund families of cancer patients.

Alright getting into the afternoon here and this donation train keeps a rollin! Hey @ChrisEvans remember when you robbed me of the role of Captain America?... time to pay up? #JKbday @familyreach https://t.co/POUGm6qJRg — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) October 20, 2019

Chris Evans who is known for his sarcasm and humor on social media responded in the form of Krasinski's character.

John Krasinski had earlier revealed the same in an interview with Variety. He had said, "My agent called and said, 'They're going to go with Chris Evans,' And I remember I said, 'Yeah, look at him. He's Captain America.'"

At the time, Krasinski had been celebrating his wife Emily Blunt's birthday who offered that they cancel dinner plans for him. Krasinski revealed his reply to that was, "I said, 'It's Chris Evans. Of course, we're going to dinner.'"

John Krasinski is currently busy writing and directing Imaginary Friends. Krasinski will also star in the film alongside Ryan Reynolds.

