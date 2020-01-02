John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place Part II Trailer Out

The first full-length trailer of A Quiet Place Part II has been released. The trailer follows the Abbott family from the first film, essayed by Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe and their struggles for survival in a world infested with aliens.

Paramount Pictures shared the first official trailer of the film and captioned it, "Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path."

The first trailer of the sequel starts off with a flashback to early days when suddenly things turned chaotic as mysterious beasts, who are drawn by sound and noise create mass scale devastation on a city street. The trailer then jumps to the present, as the family without father Lee (essayed by the director John Krasinski) heads out into the now apocalyptic world, with the two elder children and a new baby in tow, before meeting up with another survivor Cillian Murphy, who goes on to say, “The people that are left are not the kind of people worth saving.” The sequel also sees Djimon Hounsou making an appearance.

John Krasinski shared the trailer of the film on his social media handle as well, which led to a number of fans commenting on how much they liked it.

While actor Ryan Reynolds wrote, "This looks SO GOOD," another Twitter user made a reference to a point in the trailer when one of the children suddenly scream out, "Also she says “That’s dad! That’s dad!” Color me confused and interested," which is the only reference to Krasinski throughout the trailer.

This looks SO GOOD. 🙌🙌 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 1, 2020

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.