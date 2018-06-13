GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
John Krasinski's Jack Ryan to Begin in August on Amazon Prime

The Amazon Prime Original recently renewed for a second season ahead of its premiere, which commences production this summer in Europe, South America, and the US.

IANS

Updated:June 13, 2018, 2:43 PM IST
Image: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid - RC12B29DF610
Actor John Krasinski's series Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan will go live on August 31.

A new first look shows Krasinski transitioning from desk job to world class spy.

In the trailer, Krasinski's character is ripped out of the CIA job and sent into the field for the first time, protesting, "I can't go to Yemen, I'm an analyst. I don't interrogate people, I write reports".

Quickly, he faces bombs, armed attackers, and international threats, while also promising to protect civilians from danger.

Based on Tom Clancy's novels, Krasinski is just the latest actor to take on the Jack Ryan character, following in the footsteps of Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Chris Pine and Ben Affleck. The show also stars Abbie Cornish, Wendell Pierce and Ali Suliman, reports variety.com.

The Amazon Prime Original recently renewed for a second season ahead of its premiere, which commences production this summer in Europe, South America, and the US.

After following Ryan's foray into field work in Season 1, the spy confronts the forces in power in a dangerous, declining democratic regime in South America in season two. The creators of the series, executive producers Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland, will continue to serve as co-showrunners for season two.

Both seasons will comprise of eight episodes, with the first season debuting on August 31.

