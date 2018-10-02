English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
John Legend Announces First Christmas Album: 'A Legendary Christmas'
A Legendary Christmas will feature six original tracks as well as eight classic Christmas songs, including What Christmas Means to Me, featuring Stevie Wonder on harmonica, and Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, which he performs as a duet with Esperanza Spalding.
John Legend's "A Legendary Christmas" is out in October. © Courtesy Columbia Records/AFP Relaxnews
Loading...
Singer John Legend has revealed he will be releasing a Christmas album in late October, and he's planning a US tour in support of the festive LP.
A Legendary Christmas will feature six original tracks as well as eight classic Christmas songs, including What Christmas Means to Me, featuring Stevie Wonder on harmonica, and Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, which he performs as a duet with Esperanza Spalding.
Legend took to Twitter to share the news himself, posting a teaser video that finds him introducing the album and flashes to footage from the studio and a photo shoot for the album featuring the singer's family.
See the full track listing:
1. "What Christmas Means to Me" (feat. Stevie Wonder on harmonica)
2. "Silver Bells"
3. "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" (feat. Esperanza Spalding)
4. "No Place Like Home"
5. "Bring Me Love"
6. "Merry Christmas Baby / Give Love on Christmas Day"
7. "Christmas Time Is Here"
8. "Waiting for Christmas"
9. "Purple Snowflakes"
10. "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)"
11. "Please Come Home for Christmas"
12. "Wrap Me Up in Your Love"
13. "By Christmas Eve"
14. "Merry Merry Christmas"
Legend will be promoting "A Legendary Christmas" with a US tour that kicks off in Florida on November 15 and runs through to the end of the year.
(With AFP Relaxnews inputs)
A Legendary Christmas will feature six original tracks as well as eight classic Christmas songs, including What Christmas Means to Me, featuring Stevie Wonder on harmonica, and Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, which he performs as a duet with Esperanza Spalding.
Legend took to Twitter to share the news himself, posting a teaser video that finds him introducing the album and flashes to footage from the studio and a photo shoot for the album featuring the singer's family.
This winter, get ready for A Legendary Christmas! I have a brand new Christmas album coming out accompanied by #ALegendaryChristmas Tour! Sign up for pre-sale TODAY only and pre-sale begins tomorrow at 10AM local time. Full dates & sign up for pre-sale on https://t.co/MZfQeI5fx4 pic.twitter.com/WUtaF9eoyd— John Legend (@johnlegend) October 1, 2018
See the full track listing:
1. "What Christmas Means to Me" (feat. Stevie Wonder on harmonica)
2. "Silver Bells"
3. "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" (feat. Esperanza Spalding)
4. "No Place Like Home"
5. "Bring Me Love"
6. "Merry Christmas Baby / Give Love on Christmas Day"
7. "Christmas Time Is Here"
8. "Waiting for Christmas"
9. "Purple Snowflakes"
10. "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)"
11. "Please Come Home for Christmas"
12. "Wrap Me Up in Your Love"
13. "By Christmas Eve"
14. "Merry Merry Christmas"
Legend will be promoting "A Legendary Christmas" with a US tour that kicks off in Florida on November 15 and runs through to the end of the year.
(With AFP Relaxnews inputs)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: Karanvir Bohra Takes Urvashi Vani Hostage
- Kim Kardashian and Ruby Rose Are the Most 'Dangerous Celebrities' Online
- Kapil Sharma Set to Make Comeback with New Film, Akshay Kumar Wishes Luck
- I Started Crying When Priyanka Told Me About Nick Jonas' Proposal: Parineeti Chopra
- Apple iPhone XS Max Charging Issues: The Curious Case of iOS 12 And How an Update May Fix it
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...