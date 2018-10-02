John Legend Announces First Christmas Album: 'A Legendary Christmas'

This winter, get ready for A Legendary Christmas! I have a brand new Christmas album coming out accompanied by #ALegendaryChristmas Tour! Sign up for pre-sale TODAY only and pre-sale begins tomorrow at 10AM local time. Full dates & sign up for pre-sale on https://t.co/MZfQeI5fx4 pic.twitter.com/WUtaF9eoyd — John Legend (@johnlegend) October 1, 2018

Singer John Legend has revealed he will be releasing a Christmas album in late October, and he's planning a US tour in support of the festive LP.A Legendary Christmas will feature six original tracks as well as eight classic Christmas songs, including What Christmas Means to Me, featuring Stevie Wonder on harmonica, and Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, which he performs as a duet with Esperanza Spalding.Legend took to Twitter to share the news himself, posting a teaser video that finds him introducing the album and flashes to footage from the studio and a photo shoot for the album featuring the singer's family.See the full track listing:1. "What Christmas Means to Me" (feat. Stevie Wonder on harmonica)2. "Silver Bells"3. "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" (feat. Esperanza Spalding)4. "No Place Like Home"5. "Bring Me Love"6. "Merry Christmas Baby / Give Love on Christmas Day"7. "Christmas Time Is Here"8. "Waiting for Christmas"9. "Purple Snowflakes"10. "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)"11. "Please Come Home for Christmas"12. "Wrap Me Up in Your Love"13. "By Christmas Eve"14. "Merry Merry Christmas"Legend will be promoting "A Legendary Christmas" with a US tour that kicks off in Florida on November 15 and runs through to the end of the year.(With AFP Relaxnews inputs)