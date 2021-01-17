John Orsini, Ruby Modine Board Pandemic-inspired Thriller 'The Survivalist'

Los Angeles: Actor John Orsini and Ruby Modine are the latest additions to the cast of Yale Productions’ pandemic-inspired thriller “The Survivalist”. Directed by Jon Keeyes, the movie also features actors John Malkovich, Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Thaddeus Street. Filmmaker Jon Keeyes has directed the movie from an original script by Matthew Rogers.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the story is set after the fall of civilization from a viral outbreak. Orsini will play the role of Owen, a once ordinary man before the outbreak who for protection and camaraderie finds himself becoming the unwilling follower of Aaron (Malkovich), a dangerous, violent and psychopathic gang leader. Modine will play Sarah, a young woman believed to be immune to the virus and taken prisoner in a refugee camp and eventually befriended by a former FBI agent (Rhys Meyers) who protects her from Aaron.

Keeyes is also producing the movie along with Yale Producitions’ Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman.