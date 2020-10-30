John Ridley To Write, Direct Blumhouse-produced Paranormal Thriller

Los Angeles: Oscar-winner John Ridley has come on board to write and direct new paranormal thriller film for Blumbhouse Productions. According to Variety, the film is based on the recently published article Project Poltergeist”, written by Saleah Blancaflor for the Truly Adventurous site. The story, set in the 1960s, follows unexplained events surrounding the first alleged haunting in a public housing project that terrified a young boy in New Jersey.

This is an incredible true-life narrative of a young man dealing with horrors — both paranormal and racially systemic — in a community that is scarred by hate, yet ultimately brought together by hope. I really appreciate Blumhouse’s commitment to telling stories that seek to entertain audiences even as it challenges them,” Ridley said in a statement. Blumhouse will produced the film in association with Truly Adventurous.

Jasom Blum will serve as producer, while Matthew Pearl and Greg Nicholas will executive produce the film. Praising the “12 Years a Slave” writer, Blum said he is looking forward to Ridley’s take on the story. “The best scary movies are always based on a real event, and we were very compelled by the material this story is based on. “I also know that John Ridley is as good as you get as a dramatic storyteller, so we’re confident that infusing this story with John’s brand of drama is a great bet,” he said. Ridley is also writing, directing and executive producing a yet-to-be-titled musical drama for Showtime with singer Alicia Keys. PTI SHD SHD 10301109 NNNN.