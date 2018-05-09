English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
John Travolta's Mob Film On The Gottis To Finally Premier At Cannes
The film is very much a family affair, featuring Travolta's wife Kelly Preston as Gotti's wife Victoria, and his daughter Ella Bleu as Gotti's daughter Angel Gotti.
A file photo of John Travolta.
A long-awaited biopic of the notorious New York mafia boss John Gotti starring John Travolta is slated to premiere at Cannes, the film festival said on Tuesday. The movie -- which is being shown at a "private presentation" on May 15 -- traces the epic rise and fall of the Gambino crime clan, one of America's most powerful mafia gangs in the 1980s.
The film is very much a family affair, featuring Travolta's wife Kelly Preston as Gotti's wife Victoria, and his daughter Ella Bleu as Gotti's daughter Angel Gotti. "We're hoping to use Cannes as our launching pad," the film's marketing and distribution chief Dennis Rice told the Hollywood Reporter.
The project first took root in 2011 when John Gotti Jr. signed a deal with a little-known producer to make a film about his father. But soon after Travolta agreed to play the lead role, the movie ran into obstacles, triggering a seemingly endless exodus of directors. Shooting finally began two years ago under the direction of Kevin Connolly of Entourage fame. But the highly anticipated planned release in December 2017 was cancelled at the last minute.
However this time producers are confident that it will at last hit the screen, with indie distributor Vertical Entertainment having announced the US release for June 15.
Also Watch
The film is very much a family affair, featuring Travolta's wife Kelly Preston as Gotti's wife Victoria, and his daughter Ella Bleu as Gotti's daughter Angel Gotti. "We're hoping to use Cannes as our launching pad," the film's marketing and distribution chief Dennis Rice told the Hollywood Reporter.
The project first took root in 2011 when John Gotti Jr. signed a deal with a little-known producer to make a film about his father. But soon after Travolta agreed to play the lead role, the movie ran into obstacles, triggering a seemingly endless exodus of directors. Shooting finally began two years ago under the direction of Kevin Connolly of Entourage fame. But the highly anticipated planned release in December 2017 was cancelled at the last minute.
However this time producers are confident that it will at last hit the screen, with indie distributor Vertical Entertainment having announced the US release for June 15.
Also Watch
-
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Kohli Finds Support from Kirsten for Picking Surrey Over Afghan Test
- Sonam-Anand Wedding Reception: Alia, Ranbir, Janhvi, Khushi, Kareena Among the Best Dressed
- Who is Grimes? Meet The Canadian Pop Star, Gamer Who is Dating Elon Musk
- Indian Roadmaster Elite Detailed Image Gallery – The Rs 48 Lakh Luxury Motorcycle
- Babu Nahi, Aap Bolo: Newlywed Sonam Kapoor Gets An 'Important' Advice Minutes After Her Wedding