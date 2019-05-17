John Wick 3 vs De De Pyaar De LIVE Updates: Early Reviews of Keanu Reeves and Ajay Devgn Starrers Out

John Wick: Chapter 3: Parabellum follows the template of a classic revenge-thriller through Keanu Reeves' grieving Jonathan. Parabellum, an uber stylish action flick, succeeds not on the merit of its story, but on how coolly it effectuates mass slaughter in cinema. Director Chad Stahelski's Parabellum boasts of elegant elimination sequences aplenty, with each brutal move ingeniously designed and judiciously choreographed to maximum effect. But sadly, in Chapter 3, Reeves is made into a vehicle of mindless assault, somebody who would do just about anyone's bidding for his survival in a secret network of only 'first-named' assassins.

