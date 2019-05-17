CO-PRESENTED BY
John Wick 3 vs De De Pyaar De LIVE Updates: Early Reviews of Keanu Reeves and Ajay Devgn Starrers Out

News18.com | May 17, 2019, 11:44 AM IST
A Hollywood actioner and a Bollywood laugh riot - movie-goers have the option to choose from two interesting releases in theatres this week. Keanu Reeves is back with third installment of the John Wick series, which is titled Parabellum. In the acclaimed action franchise, Reeves plays a retired assassin, who returns to battlegrounds to avenge the killing of his dog. Parabellum picks up right after the events of John Wick Chapter 2, where Reeves is in desperate lookout for partners to help him survive the international killing contract of USD 14 million.

Our very own action star Ajay Devgn is showing off his funny side once again in De De Pyaar De, which also released today. The film, also starring Rakul Preet and Tabu, has Ajay play a 50-year-old divorcee who falls in love with a 26-year-old woman. When he tries to introduce her to his family and kids, that's when all hell breaks loose. Directed by Akiv Ali and produced by T-Series and Luv Films, the film is a fun-filled ride into middle-age crisis, at the cost of Ajay's character.
May 17, 2019 11:44 am (IST)

According to Hollywood publication Variety, John Wick: Chapter 3  is heading for an opening weekend between $30 million and $35 million from 3,700 North American theaters. Some box office watchers predict that positive word of mouth could propel those numbers to more than $40 million. It is being said that the Keanu Reeves-led thriller could have a solid chance at giving a tough competition to Avengers: Endgame, ending its three-week reign. 

May 17, 2019 11:27 am (IST)

Ayushmann Khurrana, Hansal Mehta and others from the film industry have praised De De Pyaar De. Ayushmann tweeted, “#DeDePyaarDe is such a fun watch. Congrats @ajaydevgn sir, Tabu maam @Rakulpreet and the entire team.” Filmmaker Hansal Mehta posted, “#DeDePyaarDe is more than a fun ride. Smart writing, some very mature moments, generous doses of comedy, very good performances by @ajaydevgn and @Rakulpreet and a stand out act by Tabu. This is a mainstream entertainer that ticks all the right boxes and creates a few new boxes.”

May 17, 2019 9:55 am (IST)

De De Pyaar De has opened to decent reviews. The film is full of moments that will crack you up. The first half, especially, is entertaining and refreshing. It establishes stereotypes and then breaks them as well. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, in his one word review, called it a winner, adding, "Entertains big time... Smart writing, plenty of laugh aloud moments, strong emotions, top notch acts (Ajay, Tabu, Rakul Preet)... Director Akiv Ali gives a refreshing twist to relationships." 

May 17, 2019 9:44 am (IST)

John Wick: Chapter 3: Parabellum follows the template of a classic revenge-thriller through Keanu Reeves' grieving Jonathan.  Parabellum, an uber stylish action flick, succeeds not on the merit of its story, but on how coolly it effectuates mass slaughter in cinema. Director Chad Stahelski's Parabellum boasts of elegant elimination sequences aplenty, with each brutal move ingeniously designed and judiciously choreographed to maximum effect. But sadly, in Chapter 3, Reeves is made into a vehicle of mindless assault, somebody who would do just about anyone's bidding for his survival in a secret network of only 'first-named' assassins.

Click to read our review: John Wick Parabellum Movie Review: Small Talk and Inane Violence Power Chapter 3

John Wick: Chapter 3- Parabellum Director: Chad Stahelski Cast: Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry, Asia Kate Dillon, Anjelica Houston and Mark Dacascos The now almost (arguably) reverential John Wick franchise was

