John Wick 4 Trailer: Keanu Reeves' Suited Assassin Unleashes Mayhem; Film Out in March 2023

The suited assassin is back with a bang. A new trailer for the fourth installment of the John Wick movie namely, John Wick: Chapter 4 was released on Thursday. Nearly just months away from the release of this Keanu Reeves film, the trailer promises the upcoming project is all about action-packed combats and filled to the brim with thrill. The new trailer features glimpses of the gun-wielding and always-suited-up John Wick getting into a never-ending fight. But this time, it is the price he’s paying for his freedom.

The John Wick: Chapter 4 trailer is an amalgamation of mortal combats and duels with Keanu Reeves’ John Wick pitted against Marquis de Gramont (played by Bill Skarsgard) in a series of life-and-death battles for his freedom. It is yet unclear how the suited assassin will tame the High Table, but if the trailer is anything to go by, John Wick has put his life on the line to achieve the end goal. When it comes to the action part, the trailer promises that the upcoming project is filled with thrilling car chases, bullet-raining battles, katana duels, and many more. In brevity, the 2-minute-long trailer has aptly raised anticipation among fans and also amplified the excitement for the film’s release.

Apart from Keanu Reeves, the forthcoming actioner also includes Donnie Yen, Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, Lance Reddick, and Shamier Anderson in pivotal roles. This Chad Stahelski’s neo-noir film’s plot shows Reeves taking on his most lethal adversaries. While the price on his head increases, the assassin picks up a fight against the High Table global that pits him against the most powerful players of the underworld from New York, Paris, Osaka to Berlin.

John Wich: Chapter 4 is scheduled to be released theatrically in the United States on March 24, 2023.

