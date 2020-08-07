John Wick 5 to be Shot Back-to-back with Fourth Part

Keanu Reeves is all set to don his John Wick suit not just one but for two John Wick films.

Yes, the popular franchise’s studio, Lionsgate, announced earlier on August 6 that John Wick 4 and 5 is lined up for a back-to-back sequels game. Keanu, the titular assassin in the series, is prepared to kill two birds with one stone as the makers aim to film consecutively next year.

During an earnings call Lionsgate confirmed a fifth entry in the action franchise. The studio’s CEO John Feltheimer said (via), “We’re also busy preparing scripts for the next two installments of our John Wick action franchise. We hope to shoot both John Wick 4 & 5 back to back when Keanu becomes available early next year.”

The fourth installment is scheduled for release on May 27, 2022, Memorial Day weekend. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum released in 2019 which saw Keanu, the eponymous character, fighting his way out of an open contract ordered by Santino D'Antonio from New York City.

Currently, Keanu is in the midst of production of The Matrix 4. The science fiction action film directed and co-written by Lana Wachowski also stars Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith and Lambert Wilson who reprise their roles from the previous instalments in the series.

Keanu will also be seen in the upcoming science fiction comedy, Bill & Ted Face the Music. The sequel to Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey (1991) directed by Dean Parisot is set for release on August 28, 2020.