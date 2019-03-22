English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'John Wick: Chapter 3- Parabellum': New Trailer Brings Out New Threats for Keanu Reeves
Lionsgate Films have released a new trailer of Keanu Reeves starrer 'John Wick: Chapter 3-Parabellum'. The film will release on May 17.
A still taken from the trailer of John Wick: Chapter 3 (YouTube)
Lionsgate Films have released a new trailer for John Wick: Chapter 3-Parabellum and Keanu Reeves is in desperate lookout for partners to help him survive the international killing contract of USD 14 million that is on Wick’s head.
While the first trailer gave us a glimpse into Wick's world, where he is injured, bleeding, hobbling through the streets of New York City, alone with his dog, the new trailer shows that Wick is not all alone in his battle for survival. Instead, he is seeking out unlikely partners to help him stay alive. The most noticeable one is Halle Berry as Sofia, who is helping Wick with two deadly canines by her side.
The new trailer also introduces Asia Kate Dillon as the Adjudicator, a member of the High Table, who is after Wick's life, no holds barred. But as Laurence Fishburne as the Bowery King warns her, "John is a nasty surprise."
Mark Dacascos as Zero is also revealed in the clip, an assassin with a personal vendetta against Wick. With the whole world after his life, will Wick be able to survive the bounty hunters that are pouncing on him from all sides, and with all sorts of artillery? For all we know of Wick, he will ‘kill them all’.
Sir Ian McShane as Winston and Lance Reddick as Charon will reprise their role. Parabellum is third in the film series, which is directed by Chad Stahelski and written by Derek Kolstad. John Wick has garnered praise for its highly stylised slick action sequences and neo-noir tone. Going by some critics’ reviews, Reeves has delivered his one of the best performances in one of the best action films of recent times. John Wick: Chapter 3-Parabellum will release on May 17 worldwide.
Watch John Wick: Chapter 3-Parabellum trailer here:
