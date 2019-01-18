English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum Trailer Out, They Touched Keanu Reeves' Dog and He will ‘Kill Them All’
You can watch the trailer of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum here.
A still taken from the trailer of John Wick: Chapter 3 (YouTube)
The hunters are on the prowl and John Wick is back to ‘kill them all’.
The much awaited trailer of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is out. Buckle up for less talk and more killing, The John Wick way.
Going by the trailer, Chapter 3 picks up where John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) left. A refresher: An international contract of $14 million is on Wick’s head. He is gravely injured, bleeding, hobbling through the streets of New York City, alone with his dog. All he has is one hour before the bounty hunters pounce on him from all sides, and with all sorts of artillery.
John wick is an action film franchise starring Keanu Reeves as John Wick, Sir Ian McShane as Winston and Lance Reddick as Charon. Lawrence Fishburne was introduced into the cast as The Bowery King in John Wick: Chapter 2.
Among the ones newly cast, the most notable is Halle Berry, with her own 2 dogs.
The film series is directed by Chad Stahelski and written by Derek Kolstad and has garnered praise for its highly stylised slick action sequences and neo-noir tone. It is a fan favorite too. Going by some critics’ reviews, Reeves has delivered his one of the best performances in one of the best action films of recent times.
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is set to release in May 2019. Check out heart thumping trailer below:
