English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
John Wick Chapter 4 Announced, Keanu Reeves to Return as The Boogeyman in 2021
Get ready for more run-and-gun action as Keanu Reeves' John Wick is returning!
A still taken from the trailer of John Wick: Chapter 3 (YouTube)
Loading...
Get ready for more run-and-gun action as Keanu Reeves' John Wick is returning. A day after John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum ended the box office domination of Avengers: Endgame, knocking its weekend collection with a staggering USD 57 million, Lionsgate made the official announcement for John Wick 4.
News of the fourth installment was announced via text message: "You have served. You will be of service. John Wick: Chapter 4 is coming - May 21, 2021," Variety reported.
No other details were revealed by the Hollywood studio. The first John Wick movie opened in 2014 and collected just USD 90 million total, while its 2017 sequel made USD 172 million lifetime.
The third movie, which debuted last Friday, has already earned USD 93 million globally. Lionsgate is also planning to launch the John Wick universe for television. Last year, it was announced that the studio and Starz are developing a spin-off TV show titled The Continental whose executive producers include both John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski and Reeves.
Stahelski recently said that he wanted to helm the fourth film in series on the fictitious deadly assassin. The filmmaker, who also directed John Wick: Chapter 3, said he enjoyed making these films as there was no limit to the content.
"We create our own mythology, and we have a studio (Lionsgate) that both stays out of our way and supports us on the wacky decisions. If people go see the movie, and it makes money, and they came back to us, Keanu and I have ideas for days.
"It's a fun world. I could live here for the rest of my career. If people like it and want to watch more, I could think of way worse ways to spend your career. We'll let the audience figure that out," Stahelski told Entertainment Weekly.
Follow @News18Movies for more
News of the fourth installment was announced via text message: "You have served. You will be of service. John Wick: Chapter 4 is coming - May 21, 2021," Variety reported.
No other details were revealed by the Hollywood studio. The first John Wick movie opened in 2014 and collected just USD 90 million total, while its 2017 sequel made USD 172 million lifetime.
The third movie, which debuted last Friday, has already earned USD 93 million globally. Lionsgate is also planning to launch the John Wick universe for television. Last year, it was announced that the studio and Starz are developing a spin-off TV show titled The Continental whose executive producers include both John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski and Reeves.
Stahelski recently said that he wanted to helm the fourth film in series on the fictitious deadly assassin. The filmmaker, who also directed John Wick: Chapter 3, said he enjoyed making these films as there was no limit to the content.
"We create our own mythology, and we have a studio (Lionsgate) that both stays out of our way and supports us on the wacky decisions. If people go see the movie, and it makes money, and they came back to us, Keanu and I have ideas for days.
"It's a fun world. I could live here for the rest of my career. If people like it and want to watch more, I could think of way worse ways to spend your career. We'll let the audience figure that out," Stahelski told Entertainment Weekly.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- A Champion Speaks | Didn't Say 'You've Dropped the World Cup' to Gibbs: Waugh
- John Wick Chapter 4 Announced, Keanu Reeves to Return as The Boogeyman in 2021
- The Campaign Circus: The Good, Bad And Ugly of Election 2019
- No! Manchester City Have Not Smashed the Premier League Trophy
- Now That Huawei Cannot Use Android For The Phones it Makes, What Are Its Options (Updated)
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results