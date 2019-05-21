Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

John Wick Chapter 4 Announced, Keanu Reeves to Return as The Boogeyman in 2021

Get ready for more run-and-gun action as Keanu Reeves' John Wick is returning!

News18.com

Updated:May 21, 2019, 10:43 AM IST
John Wick Chapter 4 Announced, Keanu Reeves to Return as The Boogeyman in 2021
A still taken from the trailer of John Wick: Chapter 3 (YouTube)
Get ready for more run-and-gun action as Keanu Reeves' John Wick is returning. A day after John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum ended the box office domination of Avengers: Endgame, knocking its weekend collection with a staggering USD 57 million, Lionsgate made the official announcement for John Wick 4.

News of the fourth installment was announced via text message: "You have served. You will be of service. John Wick: Chapter 4 is coming - May 21, 2021," Variety reported.

No other details were revealed by the Hollywood studio. The first John Wick movie opened in 2014 and collected just USD 90 million total, while its 2017 sequel made USD 172 million lifetime.

The third movie, which debuted last Friday, has already earned USD 93 million globally. Lionsgate is also planning to launch the John Wick universe for television. Last year, it was announced that the studio and Starz are developing a spin-off TV show titled The Continental whose executive producers include both John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski and Reeves.

Stahelski recently said that he wanted to helm the fourth film in series on the fictitious deadly assassin. The filmmaker, who also directed John Wick: Chapter 3, said he enjoyed making these films as there was no limit to the content.

"We create our own mythology, and we have a studio (Lionsgate) that both stays out of our way and supports us on the wacky decisions. If people go see the movie, and it makes money, and they came back to us, Keanu and I have ideas for days.

"It's a fun world. I could live here for the rest of my career. If people like it and want to watch more, I could think of way worse ways to spend your career. We'll let the audience figure that out," Stahelski told Entertainment Weekly.

Read full article
