John Wick: Chapter 4 Avoids Clash With 'Top Gun Maverick,' Will Now Hit Theatres in March 2023

The release date for John Wick: Chapter 4, starring Keanu Reeves, has been pushed. Lionsgate announced Wednesday that the release of “John Wick: Chapter 4" would move from May 2022 to March 24, 2023, according to a video teaser for the project.

Keanu Reeves stars in the franchise in the titular role as a hitman with a vengeance. The film is being directed by Chad Stahelski and also stars Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick and Bill Skarsgard. The film was originally supposed to be released last May but was got delayed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. The film now won’t clash with Tom Cruise’s long-awaited sequel Top Gun: Maverick on May 27.

If a report in Deadline.com is to be believed then the actual reason why the fourth sequel shifted to 2023 was that production stopped on the movie, and needs to resume at a later point in Japan.

Meanwhile, Keanu Reeves has been impressing the audience with the release of the sequel of his yet another iconic film franchise Matrix. The Matrix Resurrections, which hit the theatres on December 22, is the fourth film in the iconic sci-fi franchise which comes 18 years after the release of the sequels The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, and 22 years after its launch with The Matrix. It’s set 20 years after the events of Revolutions and finds Neo (Keanu Reeves) living a seemingly ordinary life as Thomas A. Anderson in San Francisco, where his therapist prescribes him blue pills.

