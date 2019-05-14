John Wick Star Keanu Reeves Seems to Know What Happens When We Die And Twitter is Speechless

The most beautiful answer to one of life's most important questions, that I have ever heard.



What Happens After We Die? Keanu Reeves’ Profound Answer Becomes Viral Hit — Watch https://t.co/jO45XHTO8v — Diana Zinn (@dzinn1) May 14, 2019

People are judging Keanu Reeves who has suffered personally losing so much (google it) and his answer completely fits his experience. True to form. “The ones that loves you will miss you” no religious, no spiritual just pure pain and truth. https://t.co/KDxXKAQISa — Shamrocks&Shenanigan (@shamrocknshen) May 14, 2019

Wisdom like this doesn’t come cheap and it’s a soul with whom I could be friends.

Colbert: “What do think happens to us when we die?”#KeanuReeves: “I know that the ones who love us will miss us.”#JohnWick, #Matrix, and Bill &Ted — Teresa Liter Dunlap (@teresadunlap17) May 14, 2019

How can you not love Keanu Reeves? — Bancho (@Malicc) May 14, 2019

What do you think happens when we die, Keanu Reeves?



Keanu: I think the one who love us will miss us



And the world love him more. I love him more. — Ruth Wijaya (@ruthwijaya) May 14, 2019