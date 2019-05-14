Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

John Wick Star Keanu Reeves Seems to Know What Happens When We Die And Twitter is Speechless

Keanu Reeves stunned Stephen Colbert with his explanation of "what happens when we die."

News18.com

Updated:May 14, 2019, 9:16 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
John Wick Star Keanu Reeves Seems to Know What Happens When We Die And Twitter is Speechless
Image: John Wick: Chapter 3-Parabellum/Twitter
Loading...
Not everyone has the ability to surprise Stephen Colbert on camera, unless you are Keanu Reeves.

The Hollywood superstar, who is currently gearing up for the release of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, had an incredibly enlightened response when asked about his thoughts on death.

The 54-year-old Speed actor was on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert discussing two of his upcoming projects-- John Wick 3 and Bill and Ted franchise-- when the subject of death came up.

Reeves shared that the chief characters of Bill & Ted 3 were under a lot of pressure because “they were supposed to write the song that was supposed to unite the world and bring peace and everything, but they haven’t.”

That pressure rises, Reeves said, when the characters find out they “have to save the universe and you have to write the song in 80 minutes. It’s the end of the entire universe."



To which, host Stephen Colbert remarked, “so you’re facing your own morality and the mortality of all existence.”

“Yeah,” Reeves answered.

This prompted Colbert to ask the actor: "What do you think happens when we die?"

Reeves, often known for giving the world the gift of his thoughts, gave a beautiful response and Colbert seemed genuinely impressed by the actor.

Taking a moment to consider the question, Reeves replied, “I know that the ones who love us will miss us.”

In fact, Reeves' response left many at a loss for words on social media, too.

















Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram