John Wick Star Keanu Reeves Seems to Know What Happens When We Die And Twitter is Speechless
Keanu Reeves stunned Stephen Colbert with his explanation of "what happens when we die."
Image: John Wick: Chapter 3-Parabellum/Twitter
The Hollywood superstar, who is currently gearing up for the release of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, had an incredibly enlightened response when asked about his thoughts on death.
The 54-year-old Speed actor was on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert discussing two of his upcoming projects-- John Wick 3 and Bill and Ted franchise-- when the subject of death came up.
Reeves shared that the chief characters of Bill & Ted 3 were under a lot of pressure because “they were supposed to write the song that was supposed to unite the world and bring peace and everything, but they haven’t.”
That pressure rises, Reeves said, when the characters find out they “have to save the universe and you have to write the song in 80 minutes. It’s the end of the entire universe."
To which, host Stephen Colbert remarked, “so you’re facing your own morality and the mortality of all existence.”
“Yeah,” Reeves answered.
This prompted Colbert to ask the actor: "What do you think happens when we die?"
Reeves, often known for giving the world the gift of his thoughts, gave a beautiful response and Colbert seemed genuinely impressed by the actor.
Taking a moment to consider the question, Reeves replied, “I know that the ones who love us will miss us.”
In fact, Reeves' response left many at a loss for words on social media, too.
The most beautiful answer to one of life's most important questions, that I have ever heard.— Diana Zinn (@dzinn1) May 14, 2019
What Happens After We Die? Keanu Reeves’ Profound Answer Becomes Viral Hit — Watch https://t.co/jO45XHTO8v
People are judging Keanu Reeves who has suffered personally losing so much (google it) and his answer completely fits his experience. True to form. “The ones that loves you will miss you” no religious, no spiritual just pure pain and truth. https://t.co/KDxXKAQISa— Shamrocks&Shenanigan (@shamrocknshen) May 14, 2019
Wisdom like this doesn’t come cheap and it’s a soul with whom I could be friends.— Teresa Liter Dunlap (@teresadunlap17) May 14, 2019
Colbert: “What do think happens to us when we die?”#KeanuReeves: “I know that the ones who love us will miss us.”#JohnWick, #Matrix, and Bill &Ted
How can you not love Keanu Reeves?— Bancho (@Malicc) May 14, 2019
What do you think happens when we die, Keanu Reeves?— Ruth Wijaya (@ruthwijaya) May 14, 2019
Keanu: I think the one who love us will miss us
And the world love him more. I love him more.
