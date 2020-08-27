John Wick vs Neo? Keanu Reeves Has a Perfectly Safe Response to 'Who will Win in Fight' Question

Keanu Reeves has gained star status with his two action franchise movies-- The Matrix and John Wick.

While The Matrix released many years ago and is currently being revived for a fourth installment, action film fans have pegged Reeves' more recent action outing-- John Wick-- as one of the most thrilling and deadliest characters to have been portrayed on screen. John Wick too is being revived for a fourth and fifth installment.

However, Reeves was recently posed with a difficult question that concerned his mythical characters from The Matrix (Thomas Anderson aka Neo) and John Wick franchises. Talk show host Stephen Colbert questioned him about who will win if the two characters were to battle it out. Surprisingly, Reeves chose to remain diplomatic in his answer as he said that 'they wouldn't fight'.

Even in a situation in which Neo accidentally hits John Wick's dog with his car, Reeves claimed Neo would bring the dog back to life by manipulating the Matrix and then team up with John. "They wouldn't fight," he said (via). "But maybe John Wick would try and help Thomas Anderson out in the real world. Maybe against the machines," Reeves wound up his response on the ultimate John Wick vs Neo battle question.

The Matrix 4 is currently filming in Berlin with unit, cast and director Lana Wachowski. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is said to have been signed on to play a part in the film as well.