Johnny Depp Accused Amber Heard of Having Affair with Leonardo DiCaprio, Channing Tatum

Johnny Depp, 57, accused ex Amber Heard, 34, of having affairs with stars such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Channing Tatum - the actress said on the first day of her testimony at Britain’s High Court in London. The court is examining Depp’s libel suit against The Sun newspaper over an April 2018 article that labelled him a “wife beater” for allegedly abusing Heard.

Depp and Heard met in 2009 on the set of the film The Rum Diary, which was released two years later. They married in Los Angeles in February 2015. Heard filed for divorce the following year, and the divorce was finalized in 2017.

After Heard had been present throughout the trial, watching the proceedings as her ex-husband gave evidence over five days, she took the stand and claimed that Depp accused her of having affairs with movie co-stars such a Eddie Redmayne, James Franco, Jim Sturgess, Kevin Costner, Liam Hemsworth, Channing Tatum, Billy-Bob Thornton, Channing Tatum; even women co-stars like Kelli Garner.

She claimed that Depp also accused her of cheating on him with DiCaprio, whom she had auditioned with for a role.

“He would taunt me about it — especially when he was drunk or high — and had derogatory nicknames for every one of my male co-stars he considered a sexual threat,” Heard said in the statement. “For example, Leonardo DiCaprio was ‘pumpkin-head,’ (Magic Mike XXL co-star) Channing Tatum was ‘potato-head’ and ‘Jim Turd Sturgess,’” reported pagesix.com.

Heard has also accused Depp of abusing her both physically and verbally while he was allegedly bingeing on alcohol and drugs, claiming that at various times during their tempestuous relationship she feared for her life.

Heard is facing questioning over 14 allegations she made of suffering domestic violence by Depp in various locations between 2013 and 2016 — which The Sun’s publisher News Group Newspapers is relying on in its defense of the April 2018 article.

(With inputs from AP News)