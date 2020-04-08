MOVIES

Johnny Depp Accuses Ex-wife Amber Heard of Slicing His Finger During an Ugly Spat

Johnny Depp with ex-wife Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp with ex-wife Amber Heard.

In his defamation suit, Johnny Depp has accused Amber Heard of severing his finger during a violent fight between the two.

Once the power couple of Hollywood, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are leaving no chances to play it ugly with each other following their split. A few days back, the Pirates of the Caribbean star got the approval to proceed with his defamation suit against his former wife.


Following the events, there were viral pictures of Amber and her alleged ex-boyfriend Elon Musk engaging in an intimate scene at Depp's farmhouse while the Dark Shadows actor was out for a shoot.


Now, Depp has levied fresh allegations accusing the Aquaman actress of severing his finger. In audio released by DailyMail.com, Depp's medics can be heard looking for his severed finger. Debbie Lloyd, a nurse, can be heard saying, "Look at all this awful blood. Holy f**k. Wow, wow, wow," while Amber is sobbing violently in the background.


The recording is said to be made after the couple's now-infamous March 2015 spat.


While Depp earlier claimed to have severed his finger in a door, he revealed the disturbing details almost a year after their split. Depp claimed that his finger bled like the volcano "Vesuvius" after Amber threw a broken vodka bottle at him. According to him, the fight happened when he brought post-nuptial papers for signature.

Meanwhile, Amber claims that the injury was inflicted when Depp smashed a phone against the wall. In her other accusation, she has accused Depp of ripping off her nightgown, grabbing her breasts and strangling her.

