Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Row: Depp's Lawyers Celebrated Kate Moss' Mention During Trail, Know Why

The ongoing defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp has shed light on a lot of controversial things that both of them have alleged each other doing. Amid this, Depp’s lawyers were seen celebrating after his ex-wife Heard brought up Kate Moss in her testimony. For the uninitiated, Kate and Depp were in a relationship a long time back. During her testimony on Monday, Heard alleged that Johnny once pushed Moss down the stairs in the 90s, when they were dating. This is the second the Aquaman actress has mentioned Moss.

However, Depp and his legal team seemed to celebrate after she mentioned Moss.

Now, according to a report in New York Post cited by Hindustan Times, “Amber mentioned an ex of Johnny’s that clearly she felt was not supportive of him, which couldn’t be further from the truth.”

“[Kate Moss] is still allegedly friends with Johnny and her testimony wasn’t allowed to come in before because it wasn’t as relevant. That’s one mistake that [Amber] made, was bringing up Kate Moss, which potentially opened the door to [Johnny’s team] bringing [Kate] on as an impeachment witness,” California entertainment lawyer Mitra Ahouraian was quoted by New York Post.

Amber bought Kate into her testimony while recalling an incident that took place in March 2015, which also involved her sister Whitney Heard.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard dated for a while before they tied the knot in 2015, only to end their marriage in 2017. Following the divorce, Amber wrote an op-ed in 2018 for the Washington Post making claims about domestic abuse and how institutions shield assaulters from justice. Johnny’s name was not mentioned but in the aftermath of the op-ed Depp started losing acting roles. He famously lost his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean.

The actor then sued Amber for defamation and filed a USD 50 million lawsuit. The Aquaman star clapped back by countersuing for USD 100 million. The trial began on April 11th and is expected to continue for six weeks in Fairfax, Virginia.

