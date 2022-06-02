Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Verdict: Disha Patani, Ali Fazal, Others React to Captain Jack Sparrow's Win

The defamation trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has finally come to an end with the jury siding with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. A Virginia jury on Wednesday ruled that the Aquaman actress defamed ex-husband Johnny in her 2018 op-ed about coming forward with sexual violence allegations. The highly publicised six-week trial had people divided and the debate still continues. However, several Bollywood stars have come out in support of ‘Captain Jack Sparrow’ and congratulated him on finally being proven innocent.

Actress Disha Patani shared a photo of Depp’s character Jack Sparrow from the Pirates film franchise and wrote, “Nobody can ever replace you.”

Actor Ali Fazal who was following the trial closely said that it is important because this sets a precedent for serious stuff in the future.

Ranvir Shorey, too, came out in Depp’s support. He Tweeted, “The #DeppvHeard verdict brings a ray of hope for all those people who suffer at the hands of LIARS hiding behind womanhood and feminism. ✌🏽”

The #DeppvHeard verdict brings a ray of hope for all those people who suffer at the hands of LIARS hiding behind womanhood and feminism. ✌🏽 https://t.co/oaNJQBQhy2 — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) June 1, 2022

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the seven-person jury reached a verdict, deciding that Depp proved ex-wife Heard defamed him in her 2018 op-ed about coming forward with sexual violence allegations. The jury awarded Depp USD 15 million in damages but Heard will only have to pay USD 10.35 million due to the Virginia law cap on punitive damages (the judge reduced the amount). In her countersuit, Heard won one of the three defamation counts, and she was awarded USD 2 million in damages.

Depp was not present when the verdict was read in court. He said in a statement that the “best is yet to come” for him after the verdict.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.