Johnny Depp Claims Amber Heard Defecated On His Side of the Bed: ‘It Was So Bizarre, So Grotesque’

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s case had been taking new shocking turns with each passing day. On Wednesday, as the former went up to the stand to share his testimony in front of a state court judge in Fairfax County, Virginia, he claimed and recounted that his ex-wife Amber Heard defecated on his side of their bed.

According to a report in Entertainment Weekly, Johnny testified, “I had received some news. I was shown a picture of what the problem was. I had gone to Mr Bett (Sean Bett, his security guard) and said, ‘She’s at Coachella. I think it’s a good time to go downtown so that I can get some of my things and get them out of there,’ especially things that were precious to me… and he said, ‘I don’t think now’s a good time to go.’ And I thought, ‘It’s the perfect time. She’s not going to be home for two days.’ Then he showed me a photograph on his telephone of… it was a photograph of our bed, and on my side of the bed, was human fecal matter.”

He then said that he could only laugh looking at the picture since ‘it was so outside. It was so bizarre and so grotesque that I could only laugh’. Depp wanted to end his marriage with Heard after the argument during the latter’s 2016 birthday party. However, she was at Coachella and Depp was discouraged from going there.

Johnny Depp will face questioning from attorneys for ex-wife and actress Amber Heard on Thursday after the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star accused her of making false accusations that ruined his reputation and career. Depp, 58, is suing Heard, 35, for $50 million after she accused him of abuse. Heard has brought her own libel claim against Depp, saying he smeared her by calling her a liar. Heard’s counterclaim, seeking $100 million, will be decided as part of the trial.

In testimony under oath on Wednesday, Depp told a Virginia jury that Heard was the one who became violent during their relationship and would “strike out” with a slap or shove, according to Reuters.

During one argument, Heard threw a vodka bottle at Depp’s hand, cutting off the top of his right middle finger, he said. Another time, Heard repeatedly punched him, he said. “She has a need for violence. It erupts out of nowhere,” said Depp.

In a similar legal case in Britain, Heard denied throwing a bottle and severing Depp’s finger. She said she threw things only to escape when he was beating her, and once punched him because she feared he would push her sister down stairs. Depp said he never struck Heard or any woman. He has accused Heard, also an actor, of defaming him when she penned a December 2018 opinion piece in the Washington Post about being a survivor of domestic abuse.

“When the allegations were made, were rapidly circling the globe, telling people I was a drunken, cocaine-fueled menace who beat women – suddenly in my 50s – it’s over,” he said. “I will carry this for the rest of my days.”

Attorneys for Heard have argued that she told the truth and that her opinion was protected free speech under the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment. In opening arguments, Heard’s attorneys said Depp physically and sexually assaulted her while abusing drugs and alcohol.

Less than two years ago, Depp lost a libel case against The Sun, a British tabloid that labeled him a “wife beater.” A London High Court judge ruled he had repeatedly assaulted Heard. Depp’s lawyers have said they filed the U.S. case in Fairfax County, outside the nation’s capital, because the Washington Post is printed there. The newspaper is not a defendant.

Depp and Heard, known for roles in “Aquaman” and “Justice League,” were married for roughly two years. Their divorce was finalized in 2017.

