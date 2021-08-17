Johnny Depp Feels 'Boycotted by Hollywood' as His New Film is Yet to Get a US Release

Hollywood star Johnny Depp has said that he feels he is being boycotted by Hollywood, as his latest film Minamata is yet to get a US release, reports variety.com. In his first published interview since losing a libel suit against against the publisher of Britain’s The Sun newspaper, the actor talked to The Sunday Times about his new movie “Minamata." Depp called his fall from Hollywood’s good graces an “absurdity of media mathematics."

Last year, Depp, whose former-wife Amber Heard accused him of domestic violence, lost a libel case against British tabloid The Sun, which referred to the actor as a “wife beater" in an article about him and Heard. The court ruled that the paper proved the content of its article to be “substantially true" and the judge found that 12 of the 14 alleged incidents of domestic violence had occurred.

MGM then reportedly switched the US release of Minamata from February 2021 to be announced (TBA) and the actor exited his leading role in Warner Bros’ Fantastic Beasts franchise. “Some films touch people and this affects those in ‘Minamata’ and people who experience similar things… And for anything… for Hollywood’s boycott of me? One man, one actor in an unpleasant and messy situation, over the last number of years?" Depp said. He added that he is “moving towards where I need to go to make all that… to bring things to light."

Heard and Depp married in 2015 after dating for several years. They split the following year in what became a months-long, contentious breakup with allegations of bad behavior by both sides before their divorce was finally settled.

Depp has consistently denied he abused Heard and has filed a USD 50 million defamation suit against her, which is currently making its way through the courts.

