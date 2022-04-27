Johnny Depp Ends Testimony in Amber Heard Defamation Case, Says 'I'm Victim of Domestic Violence'

Actor Johnny Depp concluded his testimony in his defamation trial against Amber Heard in a Fairfax, Virginia court on Monday. On his fourth day on the stand, Depp was cross-examined by Heard’s attorney, Ben Rottenborn.

He was asked about audio recordings of arguments with Heard and whether she was the only person who had a problem with his alcohol abuse.

“Sir, if anyone had a problem with my drinking, at any time in my life, it was me,” Depp replied. “The only person I’ve abused in my life is myself.”

Depp then remained on the stand for redirect examination from his attorney, Jessica Meyers. Depp is suing Heard, his ex-wife, for USD 50 million over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in which she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Though Depp was not named in the article, he claims it cost him lucrative acting work.

Both Heard and Depp, who met in 2009 and were married from 2015-2016, accuse the other of acts of physical violence during their relationship. They have both denied the other’s claims. The former couple settled their divorce in August 2016, releasing a joint statement that read in part, “Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love.”

The trial, which started on April 11, is set to last six weeks. Heard has not yet testified. Under redirect from his attorney, Depp explained that some of the texts introduced as evidence by Heard’s attorney were meant to be “irreverent” or based on Monty Python movies.

Depp said he often handles a “difficult or unpleasant situation” with humour. In an effort to de-escalate disagreements with Heard, Depp testified he would try to leave the room or leave their house.

“No one deserves to live like that,” Depp said, describing their relationship near its end as “horrific.”

Meyers played a 2016 recording of a conversation between Heard and Depp in which Heard expressed concern about regaining her reputation after press reports about abuse in their relationship.

“What did you say in response when Ms. Heard said, ‘Tell the world, Johnny. Tell them, Johnny Depp, I, Johnny Depp, a man, I’m a victim, too, of domestic violence?'” Meyers asked Depp. “I said, ‘Yes. I am,'” Depp responded.

