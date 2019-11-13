Take the pledge to vote

Johnny Depp Fans Raise Petition To Remove Amber Heard From Aquaman 2

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are currently locked in a divorce battle where the two have accused each other of physical abuse in their relationship.

Updated:November 13, 2019, 11:33 AM IST
The battle between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp rages on with numerous accusations on both sides piled up. The newest addition to the fight comes from a third party consisting of Johnny Depp's fans. The fans have now started a petition requesting that Amber Heard be removed from Aquaman 2.

The petition states that Heard has been reported to have punched, hit and abused Depp by the actor himself. It further states, "As Amber Heard is a known and proven domestic abuser, Warner Brothers and DC Entertainment should and must remove Heard from their Aquaman 2 film project. They must not ignore the suffering of Heard's victims, and must not glamorize a domestic abuser."

The actress filed for a restraining order and divorce from Depp in May 2016 stating that the actor had verbally and physically abused her under the influence of drugs and alcohol. These charges have been denied by Depp, instead stating that Heard was the one who often physically abused him.

In 2018, he also filed a defamation lawsuit against Heard for an article she wrote for The Washington Post regarding domestic abuse. Depp claimed that the article indirectly was targeted towards defaming him.

Notably, Depp has been known for having an on and off difficulty with alcohol and drug addiction. Both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been arrested in the past on charges of assault and domestic abuse. Depp claims that Heard has been set on ruining his reputation throughout Hollywood. In turn, there have been claims that Depp himself had pulled strings to try and have Heard removed from Aquaman.

