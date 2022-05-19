Johnny Depp Gets Support From Eva Green In Trial Against Amber Heard: 'Life Will Be Better'

Johnny Depp has been ruling headlines due to his defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard. Amid all this, actress Eva Green took to social media on Thursday and voiced support for her Dark Shadows co-star.

Eva Green shared a throwback picture with Johnny Depp in which the two actors can be seen standing next to each other. Along with the click, Eva supported Johnny and talked about how his ‘wonderful heart’ will be soon revealed to the world. “I have no doubt Johnny will emerge with his good name and wonderful heart revealed to the world, and life will be better than it ever was for him and his family,” she wrote.

Netizens were quick to flood the comment section of Eva’s post penning down support for Johnny Depp. “He’ll get the justice he deserves and we know that!!!!” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “He has a heart of gold.” Johnny’s fans also thanked Eva Green to come forward and support the actor.

For the unversed, Johnny Depp has filed a defamation case of 50 million USD against his former wife Amber Heard. The case is over a newspaper article which Heard wrote and Johnny allege is harmful for his career. While Amber did not name anybody in that article, she mentioned that she was a survivor of domestic abuse.

Recently, Johnny’s lawyer cross-examined Amber Heard and asked her about her claims of sexual assault and physical abuse. Johnny’s attorney Camille Vasquez said, “You’re the one who assaulted someone with a bottle in Australia, isn’t that right Ms Heard.” In response to this, Heard said that she “didn’t assault Johnny, ever.” However, Heard also acknowledge that she struck Johnny Depp on several instances and claimed that it happened after “years of not defending myself.” She also admitted that she “reactively” hit her former husband during physical altercations between the two.

