English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Depp in Defamation Lawsuit Against Heard: She Began Relationship With Elon Musk 1 Month into Marriage
Johnny Depp has filed a defamation lawsuit against ex-wife actress Amber Heard to the tune of $50 million, while claiming that she and Elon Musk were in a relationship 'no later than one month after' Depp and Heard got married.
Johnny Depp has filed a defamation lawsuit against ex-wife actress Amber Heard to the tune of $50 million, while claiming that she and Elon Musk were in a relationship 'no later than one month after' Depp and Heard got married.
Loading...
Johnny Depp and his team of lawyers have alleged, in a USD 50 million defamation lawsuit filed against Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard, that the latter's December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post, claiming that she was a victim of domestic abuse at the hands of Pirates of Carribean actor, was nothing but "a hoax" to gain publicity for her then releasing Aquaman.
The lawsuit also claims that Heard began relationship with former chairman and current CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, "no later than one month" after Depp and she got married in 2015.
Depp has sued Heard for compensatory and punitive damages to the tune of aforementioned figure. Earlier, the actress filed for a domestic violence restraining order against Depp in May 2016 after she accused him of abusing her. The couple was married for a brief period that lasted between February 2015 to May 2016 before ending their marriage in an out-of-court settlement that cost Depp USD 7 million in August 2016. Heard had donated the compensation money to a charity and both partners had signed an NDA that barred them from speaking out in the matter publicly.
His legal team also said that the op-ed, titled I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change., negatively affected Depp’s career, while creating opportunities for Heard's Aquaman that released right after the article made its appearance.
About Musk, the lawsuit claimed that Heard had access to Musk's properties and the latter had access to Depp's and Heard's shared penthouse in Los Angeles. It goes on to make titillating claims about Musk's relationship with Heard. Depp has also claimed that Musk was granted access to his home the same night Heard “presented her battered face to the public.”
Musk's representatives are yet to respond, while Heard's lawyer Eric M. George said in a statement, “This frivolous action is just the latest of Johnny Depp’s repeated efforts to silence Amber Heard. She will not be silenced. Mr. Depp’s actions prove he is unable to accept the truth of his ongoing abusive behavior.”
Follow @News18Movies for more
The lawsuit also claims that Heard began relationship with former chairman and current CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, "no later than one month" after Depp and she got married in 2015.
Depp has sued Heard for compensatory and punitive damages to the tune of aforementioned figure. Earlier, the actress filed for a domestic violence restraining order against Depp in May 2016 after she accused him of abusing her. The couple was married for a brief period that lasted between February 2015 to May 2016 before ending their marriage in an out-of-court settlement that cost Depp USD 7 million in August 2016. Heard had donated the compensation money to a charity and both partners had signed an NDA that barred them from speaking out in the matter publicly.
His legal team also said that the op-ed, titled I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change., negatively affected Depp’s career, while creating opportunities for Heard's Aquaman that released right after the article made its appearance.
About Musk, the lawsuit claimed that Heard had access to Musk's properties and the latter had access to Depp's and Heard's shared penthouse in Los Angeles. It goes on to make titillating claims about Musk's relationship with Heard. Depp has also claimed that Musk was granted access to his home the same night Heard “presented her battered face to the public.”
Musk's representatives are yet to respond, while Heard's lawyer Eric M. George said in a statement, “This frivolous action is just the latest of Johnny Depp’s repeated efforts to silence Amber Heard. She will not be silenced. Mr. Depp’s actions prove he is unable to accept the truth of his ongoing abusive behavior.”
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Friday 01 March , 2019 Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Luka Chuppi, Total Dhamaal BO: Kartik Aaryan Gets His Biggest Opener, Madhuri Dixit Film Emerges Hit
- Luka Chuppi Movie Review: Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon Comedy is Simply Not Funny for Most Part
- India vs Australia: Dhoni Gets Hit on Forearm During Net Session
- New Zealand's Perkins Dismissed in Unbelievable Fashion
- Saumya Tandon Slams Veena Malik for Mocking Abhinandan Varthaman and IAF
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results