Johnny Depp Makes Surprise Appearance As Moonman At MTV VMAs, Jokes 'I Needed Work'

Hollywood star Johnny Depp left everyone stunned with his surprise entry at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards dressed as the show’s mascot — the moon person. This was the actor’s first appearance since the defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard. The Pirates of The Carribean star showed up digitally seemingly floating over the Prudential Center arena. He appeared on the stage after Jack Harlow, Fergie and Lizzo’s performance.

The 59-year-old actor quipped as he appeared on the stage, “And you know what? I needed the work.” Later on, he got over the stage as he made another cameo where he said, “Hey VMAs, let’s get back to the f***ing music, shall we?”

As the night progressed, Depp offered his professional services in a later segment of the award ceremony. “I just want you guys to know that I’m available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, any ol’ thing you need… ANYTHING, you name it. So, oh, I’m also a dentist,” he said after the commercial break.

Check out Johhny’s appearance below:

Earlier, it was reported that the Charlie and The Chocolate factory star would make a surprise appearance at the ceremony given that he holds a special connection with the VMAs given that the actor has won five Moonmen statues throughout his career, including the likes of Best Male Performance, Best Villain, Global Superstar and the Generation Award in 2012. The actor’s recent appearance is now going viral on social media.

Speaking of Johnny Depp Vs Amber Heard’s defamation trial, Depp had filed a defamation case of 50 million USD against his former wife Heard. The case was over a newspaper article that Heard wrote and Johnny alleged was harmful to his career. While Amber did not name anybody in that article, she mentioned that she was a survivor of domestic abuse. However, on June 1 this year, the court ruled in favour of Johnny and agreed that Heard defamed him in the 2018 op-ed. The court had then asked the actress to pay USD 8.4 million against the damages created to Johnny’s image and career.

