Johnny Depp Once Said He's a ‘Lucky Man’ to Have Amber Heard In His Life: 'She's Brilliant And...'

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been in the headlines ever since the defamation trial began. After ending their marriage in 2016, the two battled in court over an opinion piece Amber wrote in The Washington Post in 2018. But did you know, there was a time when Johnny considered himself a “lucky man” to have Amber in his life?

An old interview of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor has resurfaced over the internet. In 2015, during Amber’s film The Danish Girl premiere, Johnny spoke very fondly about Amber. He told Eonline that they connected on a lot of levels. “We connect on a lot of levels but the first thing that really got me was she’s an aficionado of the blues. I would play a song, some old obscure blues song, and she knew what it was. She’s very very literate. She’s a voracious reader as I have been, so we connected on that as well and she’s kind of brilliant and beautiful. I am a lucky man,” he had said.



The former couple had secretly tied the knot in their Los Angeles home in 2015 after dating for several years. On May 23, 2016, Amber filed for divorce and also had secured a temporary restraining order against him. She had alleged that Johnny physically abused her during their relationship, which often happened, while the actor was high on drugs or alcohol.

The court trial began in April, this year. The verdict was announced on June 01, in favour of Depp. The jury awarded Johnny Depp USD 15 million dollars in damages and Amber also won a part of her libel case against Johnny and was awarded USD two million in damages.

Meanwhile, Johnny is back at work, there are media reports that Johnny will feature as French King Louis XV in his next film Jeanne du Barry. The historical drama is said to be helmed by French filmmaker Maiwenn.

