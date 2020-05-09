MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Johnny Depp Plays Guitar to Thank Fans for Support During Legal Battle with Amber Heard

In his latest Instagram post, Johnny Depp thanked his fans for staying by his side and supporting him during his legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 9, 2020, 7:15 PM IST
Johnny Depp remains one of the most loved actors in Hollywood, and no matter what he might be going through in his personal life, his fans' love for him and his talents stay true.

Depp and Amber Heard decided to put an end to their relationship some time ago, but are still fighting an ugly legal battle. The former Hollywood couple reached a divorce settlement in 2016. Three years later, the 56-year-old actor filed a USD 50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard after the actress accused him of domestic abuse in 2018.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean star joined Instagram in April and has been connecting with his fans on the social media platform. In his latest post, the actor thanked his fans for staying by his side and supporting him during his legal battle with his ex-wife.

Depp shared a video in which he can be seen playing the guitar in his home studio. "Sending you all my love and thank you for staying on this long road with me. JD," he wrote.

Several celebrities sent messages to the star including legendary rocker Patti Smith, who wrote, "Always happy to track though the joyous mire with you ⛄️." 'That's So Raven' star Rayven Symone said, "And a corona hug for you! 💋"Even, Mandy Moore's ex-husband, Ryan Adams reacted to the music posting "🔥🙌."

