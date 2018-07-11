Johnny Depp Sued for Allegedly Punching Location Manager

Actor Johnny Depp has been sued for allegedly punching a location manager who was trying to enforce permit restrictions on the set of upcoming crime film City of Lies.Gregg "Rocky" Brooks alleged on Monday that the incident occurred on April 13, 2017, when Depp was filming outside the Barclay Hotel in downtown here, reports variety.com.The film, then called Labyrinth, is based on a similarly titled book by Randall Sullivan, and chronicles police investigations of the deaths of rappers Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls.According to Brooks, the production had a permit to shoot until 7 p.m. outside the hotel, and until 10 p.m. inside. Brooks said he was asked to get the permit extended to accommodate Depp, who wanted to direct a longer version of the scene with two friends. Brooks says he was able to get the permit extended twice, but that at 11 p.m. the permit official said they would have to wrap it up.Brooks says he told the director, Brad Furman, that shooting would have to halt. Furman allegedly replied: "Why don't you tell that to Johnny Depp?"Brooks has alleged he went to get an on-set police officer to help him break the news to Depp, but that before he could do so, Depp accosted him, yelling, "Who the f*** are you? You have no right to tell me what to do!"He claims he tried to explain to Depp that as location manager, he had to make sure the production was in compliance with city permits. Depp allegedly answered, "I don't give a f*** who you are and you can't tell me what to do."While screaming at Brooks, Depp allegedly punched him twice in the lower left side of his rib cage. Depp allegedly yelled: "I will give you $100,000 to punch me in the face right now!"Depp's bodyguards had to intercede to keep him away from Brooks, according to the suit. Brooks alleges he could smell alcohol on Depp's breath, reports variety.com.Brooks said he was fired from the production three days later, when he refused to sign a release waiving his right to sue over the incident