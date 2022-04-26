Johnny Depp Takes the Stand One Last Time, Denies Claims He Put Out a Cigarette on Amber Heard

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp is caught up in a legal battle against ex-wife and Aquaman star Amber Heard. The couple were married in 2015 up until their divorce in 2017. In 2018, Heard wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post that led Depp to file a defamation lawsuit against her. In the latest trial that happened on Monday, marking the third week of the trial and last day of Depp on the witness stand, the actor was confronted with an audio tape that detailed the actor putting out a cigarette on Heard.

According to the Independent, the audio clip said “Go put your f*****g cigarettes out on someone else.” In the same clip, Depp retaliates, “Shut up, fat a**”. Depp responded to the court, “I can certainly say, without hesitation, there’s no way under the sun that I would flick a cigarette at her or burn her with a cigarette.” He continued, “If I flicked ashes, and ash got on her, but she’s certainly not screaming out in pain as if a cigarette is being put out on her.”

Depp took the witness stand on Tuesday and was cross examined by Ben Rottenborn, Heard’s lawyer. Rottenborn disputed Depp’s statements with evidence ranging from disturbing text messages and horrifying audio tapes to a video of Depp banging the kitchen cabinets and wreaking havoc in the room. Depp’s alcohol and drug abuse along with WandaVision actor Paul Bettany was also brought up in court.

The trial revolves around an op-ed Heard wrote for the Washington Post following her divorce with Depp in 2018. The op-ed detailed domestic abuse and injustice on the part of responsible organisations to take action against the assaulters. Depp’s name was never mentioned but he was dropped by several projects in the aftermath of the op-ed which led to him filing a $50 million lawsuit for defamation against Heard. His ex-wife countersued for $100 million. The trial is being held in Fairfax, Virginia and started on April 11th and is expected to go on for six weeks.

