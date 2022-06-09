Johnny Depp to Make Comeback With Boston George Docuseries After Winning Trial Against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp won the defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard for an op-ed she wrote in 2018 last week. The Virginia jury passed the judgment that Heard had defamed Depp when she accused him of domestic violence in a Washington Post op-ed, in which she did not name him. However, Johnny has suffered tremendous damage to his reputation and it is yet to be seen if the Hollywood superstar can revive his acting career. If reports are to be believed, Johnny will make a comeback with the docuseries Boston George. The docuseries is about George Jacob Jung, who was a drug trafficker and smuggler. Depp portrayed the late George Jung in the 2001 film, Blow.

The five-part series will feature interviews with Johnny Depp, Jung’s partner Ronda Clay Spinello, friend Waino “Tuna” Tuominen and two DEA agents who arrested Jung in 1994.

Recently, the trailer of Boston George was released on YouTube.

Jung, nicknamed Boston George, was a key figure in the cocaine trade in the U.S. in the 1970s and early 1980s. Jung and his partner Carlos Leader smuggled cocaine into the U.S. for the Colombian Medellin Cartel. George Jung was sentenced to 70 years in prison in 1994 on conspiracy charges, but was released in 2014. Jung passed away last year.

Boston George will be the first new film or TV series featuring Depp since his sensational defamation trial against Amber Heard. The docuseries is set to premiere on streaming service Fandor on July 22.

Depp has other projects in his kitty which includes a musical collaboration with Jeff Beck and a potential role in Tim Burton’s sequel of Beetlejuice.

There are also reports that Depp could reprise the role of Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean. Recently, a former Disney executive told People magazine that Depp could return in the hugely popular Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

“I absolutely believe post-verdict that 'Pirates' is primed for rebooting with Johnny as Captain Jack back on board”, the unnamed former Disney executive was quoted as saying.

