Johnny Depp Vs Amber Heard: Pirates Of The Caribbean Actor Counters $2 mn Damages To His Former Wife

Johnny Depp has moved court once again to counter $2 million damages which were paid to his former wife-actress Amber Heard in damages by the Virginia Jury in their defamation case. As reported by the Deadline, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor has filed a formal notice regarding the same and has appealed for $2 million defamation award.

“Plaintiff and Counterclaim-Defendant John C. Depp, II, by counsel, hereby appeals to the Court of Appeals of Virginia from all adverse rulings and from the final judgment order of this Circuit Court entered on June 24, 2022,” the actor’s notice read.

The move comes after Amber Heard filed a notice to appeal the $10 million verdict which the court had ruled in favour of Johnny Depp. “We believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment. We are therefore appealing the verdict. While we realise today’s filing will ignite the Twitter bonfires, there are steps we need to take to ensure both fairness and justice,” her spokesperson had said.

Earlier this month, Heard also sought dismissal of the trial verdict and asked order for a fresh trial. However, the court rejected her appeal saying the juror issue specifically was irrelevant and that Amber can’t show she was prejudiced.

For the unversed, Johnny Depp had filed a defamation case of 50 million USD against his former wife Amber Heard. The case was over a newspaper article that Heard wrote and Johnny alleged was harmful to his career. While Amber did not name anybody in that article, she mentioned that she was a survivor of domestic abuse. However, on June 1 this year, the court ruled in favour of Johnny and agreed that Heard defamed him in the 2018 op-ed. The court had then asked the actress to pay USD 8.4 million against the damages created to Johnny’s image and career.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here