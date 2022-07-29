Johnny Depp’s Debut Art Collection ‘Friends And Heroes’ Sold for a Whooping Amount, Read Deets

Johnny Depp, who is a critically acclaimed actor and singer, has often expressed his love for art. The Hollywood A-lister sold his debut collection of prints he created and dedicated to Hollywood's rock icons on Thursday, in collaboration with the UK gallery chain, Castle Fine Art. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor collected more than £3 million in just a few hours.

The art gallery shared an album on their Instagram space of Depp working on the portrait of the legendary singer Bob Dylan and then the complete version. The prints showcase Hollywood’s famous personalities and Depp named the collection, Friends and Heroes. The works depict Bob Dylan, late actress Elizabeth Taylor, Al Pacino and Keith Richards. The caption of the post read: “This exciting new collection, entitled ‘Friends and Heroes’, is a testament to those he has known well and others who have inspired him as a person.”

Depp took to his Instagram on Thursday to announce that his prints were going live for sale. In the photo, he could be seen sitting in front of his four art frames. He wrote in his caption, “Now at Castle Fine Art.”

As soon as Depp posted the news, people rushed to the website to get their hands on the exclusive collection by the actor and crashed the website. The art gallery tweeted the same and wrote, “Johnny Depp broke the internet! Website will be back up soon.”

In a statement, the gallery talked about Depp’s inspiration and said, “Each image is an intimate reflection of their character in Johnny's eyes; a portrayal of how they have revealed themselves to him.”

They further continued and mentioned that although his acting repertoire is the foundation for his fame, the recent reception to his music with Jeff Beck has motivated him to share his art.

All the 780 pieces sold within a few hours on Thursday evening. The prints are now marked as ‘out of stock’ on the website.

Buyers paid £14,950 for a set of all four printed frames and £3,950 for a single print, as reported by AFP.

The actor previously hit the headlines for his legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard. He had won the defamation case. The jury awarded 10 million dollars to him, while Amber won a part of the case and received 2 million as a reward.

