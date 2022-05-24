Johnny Depp's Ex Kate Moss Likely To Testify In Court In His Trial Against Amber Heard

In a big development in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial, British fashion icon Kate Moss is likely to be called to the court this week. Reportedly, Kate is likely to testify via video link on Wednesday. Moss, who is also Depp’s former girlfriend was not originally expected to testify in court in relation to the case. However, she was mentioned in court by Heard earlier this month. Back then, Amber Heard recalled a fight dated March 2015 and mentioned how she punched Depp in his face out of fear alleging he was going to push her sister down a staircase.

Johnny Depp and Kate Moss dated for three years – 1994 to 1997. However, Moss has never made any statement either regarding Depp’s trial against Heard or his relationship with Heard. She only told Vanity Fair in 2012 that “There’s nobody that’s ever really been able to take care of me. Johnny did for a bit.”

For the unversed, Johnny Depp has filed a defamation case of 50 million USD against his former wife Amber Heard. The case is over a newspaper article that Heard wrote and Johnny allege is harmful for his career. While Amber did not name anybody in that article, she alleged that she was a survivor of domestic abuse.

Just a few days back, actress Eva Green took to social media and voiced support for her Dark Shadows co-star, Johnny Depp. She shared a throwback picture with Johnny Depp in which the two actors can be seen standing next to each other. Eva talked about how Johnny’s ‘wonderful heart’ will be soon revealed to the world and mentioned that life will be better for him soon. “I have no doubt Johnny will emerge with his good name and wonderful heart revealed to the world, and life will be better than it ever was for him and his family,” she wrote.

