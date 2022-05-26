Johnny Depp's Ex Kate Moss Backs Him in Defamation Case Against Heard: 'He Never Pushed or Kicked Me'

Model Kate Moss, who dated Johnny Depp for about four years, has come out in his support as she took the stand virtually from England to testify earlier Wednesday as a witness for the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star in the ongoing defamation trial in Virginia. Depp is suing for USD 50 million in damages and denies ever being physically violent with his ex-wife Amber Heard. Heard is countersuing for USD 100 million.

Moss, who testified for less than three minutes, said she was in a relationship with Depp from 1994 to 1998. Depp’s team called her as a rebuttal witness in response to testimony from Heard, who said on the stand that she thought about a rumour Depp had pushed Moss when she and her sister Whitney Heard Henriquez were in an altercation with Depp near a set of stairs. “He swung at Whitney, and I’d heard a rumor, a vague rumor, about that,” Heard testified on May 17.

On Wednesday, Moss testified under oath that the rumor was untrue — that the then-couple went to Jamaica during their relationship and that at one point on the trip, there was a rainstorm and Moss fell down a set of stairs and injured her back.

“We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did and there had been a rainstorm and as I left the room I slipped down the stairs and I hurt my back,” Moss said. “I screamed because I didn’t know what happened to me and I was in pain and he came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention.”

Depp’s attorney asked Moss if Depp had ever pushed her down the stairs during the course of their relationship.

“No. He never pushed me, kicked me, or threw me down any stairs,” Moss testified.

When Depp later took the stand, he was asked about his recollection of the incident with Moss. “I remember looking and seeing Kate coming out the door. And there were three little wooden stairs and she slipped, her legs went up and she landed directly on her coccyx, on her lower back. She was obviously physically in pain and she was hurt, she was crying, so I ran over and grabbed her to make sure she was alright. That’s it that’s the whole story,” Depp testified.

