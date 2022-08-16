Johnny Depp's Lawyer Calls Him An ‘Abuser’ In Viral Video From Amber Heard Case

Over a month after Amber Heard lost the defamation trial against her former husband Johnny Depp, a video has now gone viral which has once again raised everyone’s eyebrows. In the clip, which is from the courtroom, Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez can be heard calling him an ‘abuser’.

Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Calls Him An ‘Abuser’

In the viral video from the courtroom, Deep’s lawyer Camille Vasquez can be heard calling him an ‘abuser’ as she argued why the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor need judges’ support. However, she mistakenly called Depp an ‘abuser’ but instantly corrected herself and said, “there is an abuser in this courtroom, but not Mr Depp. And there is a victim of domestic abuse in this courtroom, but it is not Ms Heard.”

Several Amber Heard reacted to the video and claimed that even Depp’s lawyer supported the actress. “It’s just a shame how this trial has dragged out for so long regardless of the amount of evidence against AH. If it were the other way around, the case would’ve ended a whole lot sooner… 🙄😒I hope that JD finds peace after all of this bs,” one of the Heard’s fans wrote.

What Was The Court’s Verdict In Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Case?

Johnny Depp had filed a defamation case of 50 million USD against his former wife Amber Heard. The case was over a newspaper article that Heard wrote and Johnny alleged was harmful to his career. While Amber did not name anybody in that article, she mentioned that she was a survivor of domestic abuse. However, on June 1 this year, the court ruled in favour of Johnny and agreed that Heard defamed him in the 2018 op-ed. The court had then asked the actress to pay USD 8.4 million against the damages created to Johnny’s image and career.

Later, Amber Heard also made a request for a fresh trial in the case against ex-husband Johnny Depp. However, the request was rejected by the US court.