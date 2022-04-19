Johnny Depp's Severed Finger was Found on Kitchen Floor, His Doctor Says at Amber Heard Trial

Johnny Depp’s private doctor has testified in the defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard, in Virginia court. Dr David Kipper spoke about treating the actor’s wound after his finger was sliced in Australia in March 2015. He said during a pre-recorded deposition played in court on Monday that he cleaned Depp’s wound following an incident in which the actor claimed that Amber Heard threw a vodka bottle at him.

The physician said he found Mr Depp bleeding heavily. He treated the wound but said he wasn’t sure how Mr Depp had been injured. A lawyer for Heard said that Depp told emergency room staff that he had cut himself with a knife. Dr Kipper said he spoke to Heard on that same day, but didn’t see any injuries to her. She had said that Depp threw her into a table tennis table and pushed her into a fridge, according to The Independent.

A state court judge in Fairfax County, Virginia is overseeing the trial, which could last six weeks. A jury was selected on Monday. The defamation trial comes less than two years after Depp lost a libel case against The Sun, a British tabloid that labeled him a “wife beater.” A London High Court judge ruled he had repeatedly assaulted Heard and put her in fear for her life.

In the current defemation case, Depp and Heard both submitted long lists of potential witnesses they could put on the stand. Depp alleges Heard defamed him when she penned a December 2018 opinion piece in the Washington Post about being a survivor of domestic abuse. The op-ed never mentioned Depp by name, but Depp lawyer Benjamin Chew told jurors on Tuesday that it was clear Heard was referencing the Hollywood leading man.

(With Reuters inputs)

