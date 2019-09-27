Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Johnny Depp's Star on Hollywood Walk Of Fame Defaced

Johnny Depp got famous with classic horror film Nightmare On Elm Street in 1984, followed by his sting on TV show 21 Jump Street.

IANS

Updated:September 27, 2019, 7:01 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Johnny Depp's Star on Hollywood Walk Of Fame Defaced
Johnny Depp in a scene from Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. (Image: Warner Bros. Pictures/AP)
Loading...

Amid his ongoing row with former wife Amber Heard, actor Johnny Depp's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been defaced. Depp's star, which was unveiled in 1999, had three words scribbled on it using a black marker, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Someone has written 'phoney' just above his name, along with the curse words a** and b**** in-between his name and the gold film emblem. It appears that star was defaced sometime on Thursday (September 26).

It's not the first time the Walk Of Fame has been vandalised, with members of the public frequently scrawling on US President Donald Trump's star, and Mariah Carey's star being graffitied back in 2017.

Depp got famous with classic horror film Nightmare On Elm Street in 1984, followed by his sting on TV show 21 Jump Street. He went onto feature in projects such as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Arizona Dream, Finding Neverland, and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street.

His memorable roles gave him the title of third highest-grossing actor in the world, as films featuring Depp have grossed over $3.7 billion in the US and more than $10 billion worldwide.

At present, he is going through a rough patch in the wake of his films getting bombed, negative press that includes accusations of domestic abuse during his marriage to Heard. He has also claimed that she stubbed out a cigarette on his face and severed his finger with a glass bottle back during thier time together.

There have been several lawsuits against him, and accusations of epic spending that has reportedly caused him some major financial problems.

Recently, Deep was spotted promoting his latest much-anticipated film Waiting For The Barbarians at the Venice Film Festival. His next drama film Minamata is currently in post-production, and is slated to be released in 2020.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram