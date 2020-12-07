Johnny Lever Revealed How Shah Rukh Khan Supported Him While His Father Was Being Operated

Veteran film actor Johnny Lever opened up about having to perform during personal turmoil, in a recent interview. He talked about performing on stage after his sister passed away, and once had to film a comic-scene while his father was undergoing a surgery.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Lever said that his co-star at the time, Shah Rukh Khan supported him and offered his help. He said, "One such time was when my father had to be operated on, I was a bit preoccupied with it, but I still had to shoot a comic sequence. Now I don’t let my personal issues interfere with work, so at that time I had not told anyone about this issue. I don’t know how, but Shah Rukh came into the room I was in and said he heard about my father and was inquiring about him. Here I was getting ready for a comedy scene, so I tried underplaying the issue. But he continued saying that if I needed anything I could tell him."

Lever further said that this incident happened during the film Baadshah starring SRK, Amrish Puri and Twinkle Khanna. The 1999 film was directed by duo Abbas-Mastan.

On the work front, Lever will be next seen in Coolie No 1 by David Dhawan. The film stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. It is the remake of the 1995 film starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Jaaved Jaaferi, Rajpal Yadav, Sahil Vaid and Shikha Talsania. It will release on Christmas on Amazon Prime.