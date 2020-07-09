Johnny Lever’s Daughter Jamie Left Farah Khan In Splits With This Mimicry Video

Bollywood comedian Johnny Lever daughter Jamie Lever has been creating quite a buzz on social media with her funny and creative videos. Jamie recently posted a video online, mimicking choreographer Farah Khan. In the video, she gets Farah's voice tone perfectly and is also seen performing dance steps just like the choreographer.

In the video, she can be seen deciding songs and dance steps for doing several chores around the house. Jamie can also be seen giving dance lessons online to celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Katrina Kaif.

“5..6..7..8...FARAH GHAR PE… Hope you enjoy this guys! Yehi chal raha hai… #quarantinelife #mimicry #Farahkhan #lockdown #quarantineandchill #comedysketch #bollywood,” she captioned the video.

5..6..7..8... 🕺🏼FARAH GHAR PE

HOpe you enjoy this guys! Yehi chal raha hai 😜

#quarantinelife #mimicry #Farahkhan #lockdown #quarantineandchill #comedysketch #bollywood Posted by Jamie Lever on Tuesday, June 30, 2020





The video immediately was liked by a number of Facebook fans and followers. In fact, Farah Khan couldn’t stop herself from appreciating the star kid for her talent. “This is TOOO FUNNY… @Its_JamieLever… Ur sooo talented! Want to hug u n gag u at the same time #ihatemyvoice,” she captioned the shared video.

This is not the first time when Jamie mimicked a celeb. She has earlier done mimicry videos of Bollywood actresses Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Shilpa Shetty Kundra.