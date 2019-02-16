English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Johnny Lever's Daughter Jamie Puts Up A Comic Act on Karan Vs Kangana Nepotism Battle
At an event, actor Vrajesh Hirjee and Jamie Lever acted out a skit on nepotism fight between actress Kangana Ranaut and filmmaker Karan Johar.
Image: jaime lever/Instagram
Loading...
Celebrated actor-comedian Johnny Lever and his daughter Jamie, also a comedian, have addressed the topic of nepotism in Bollywood in a lighter vein. The father-daughter duo came at the ActFest, organised by Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) and the 48 Hour Film Project, on Friday.
Tickling the funny bone, Jamie and moderator of the session, actor Vrajesh Hirjee quickly acted out a skit on nepotism fight between National Award winning actress Kangana Ranaut and filmmaker Karan Johar.
As the audience clapped after enjoying the act, Vrajesh asked Jamie if she believes about the existence of nepotism. Jamie, who was sitting next to her father, responded, "I think everyone has their own journey and I see no reason to compare. Everyone has their own struggle."
Johnny shared the story of how his daughter convinced him of her career choice as a stand-up comedian. "In London, at her debut stage performance, she had got a standing ovation. And she never mentioned about me... whenever she stood in a queue for an audition. I never recommend my daughter to anyone, for any show," he said.
The debate on nepotism started in 2017 when Kangana appeared at the chat show Koffee With Karan hosted by Karan Johar, she called Johar "flag bearer of nepotism in Bollywood".
The comment not only raised many questions on the whole system of Bollywood work-culture and favouritism but also a series of response and counter response made the matter controversial.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Tickling the funny bone, Jamie and moderator of the session, actor Vrajesh Hirjee quickly acted out a skit on nepotism fight between National Award winning actress Kangana Ranaut and filmmaker Karan Johar.
As the audience clapped after enjoying the act, Vrajesh asked Jamie if she believes about the existence of nepotism. Jamie, who was sitting next to her father, responded, "I think everyone has their own journey and I see no reason to compare. Everyone has their own struggle."
Johnny shared the story of how his daughter convinced him of her career choice as a stand-up comedian. "In London, at her debut stage performance, she had got a standing ovation. And she never mentioned about me... whenever she stood in a queue for an audition. I never recommend my daughter to anyone, for any show," he said.
The debate on nepotism started in 2017 when Kangana appeared at the chat show Koffee With Karan hosted by Karan Johar, she called Johar "flag bearer of nepotism in Bollywood".
The comment not only raised many questions on the whole system of Bollywood work-culture and favouritism but also a series of response and counter response made the matter controversial.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- "Completely Unexpected But a Dream Come True" - Markande Revels in India Call-up
- Gully Boy Box Office Day 1: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt Film Earns Rs 19.40 Crore
- Avengers Endgame: Ghajini Director A.R. Murugadoss Enters Marvel Cinematic Universe
- Amitabh Bachchan Completes 50 Years in Cinema: Fifty Lesser Known Facts About the Star
- You Can Buy a Porsche, But Not Common Sense: Boating School Trolls Man After Car Ends Up In Water
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results