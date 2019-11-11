Take the pledge to vote

Johnny Walker 93rd Birth Anniversary: Throwback to 5 Songs Featuring the Legendary Funnyman

From a romantic song like Jaane Kahan Mera Jigar Gaya Ji to a funny one like Sar Jo Tera Chakraye, Johnny Walker lent his unique acting skills to some of the most memorable melodies of yesteryear.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 11, 2019, 2:24 PM IST
Johnny Walker 93rd Birth Anniversary: Throwback to 5 Songs Featuring the Legendary Funnyman
Badruddin Jamaluddin Kazi, who was better known by his stage name Johnny Walker, was born on November 11, 1926, in Indore, British India. The actor, who moved to Mumbai after his father lost his job, had to do various odd jobs before he got a chance in films. The actor even worked as a bus conductor with Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST).

Kazi, whose first acting foray was in Guru Dutt's Bazi, got the name Johnny Walker from the actor-director after he was inspired by Kazi's display in the role of a drunkard.

Primarily an actor of comic roles, he acted in films like BR Chopra's Naya Daur, Chetan Anand's Taxi Driver, Bimal Roy's Madhumati to name a few. An actor, for whom songs were specially written due to his popularity with the audience, there have been quite a few memorable numbers pictured shot on him.

On his 93rd birth anniversary, here's looking at 5 songs that were picturised on the legendary comedian.

Yeh Hai Bombay Meri Jaan: From the 1956 film CID, starring Dev Anand, Shakila and Waheeda Rehman, the song is picturised on Johnny Walker and is a sort of ode to the Bay City.

Jaane Kahan Mera Jigar Gaya Ji: From the 1955 film Mr and Mrs 55, the comic romantic song saw Johnny Walker romancing Yasmin. The song was sung was Mohammed Rafi and Geeta Dutt.

Sar Jo Tera Chakraye: From the film Pyaasa (1957), the song by Mohammed Rafi was picturised on Johnny Walker and sees the actor play a masseur who sings the benefits of getting an oil massage to the people of the city. This is probably one of the most iconic songs picturised on the comedian.

Suno Suno Miss Chatterjee: Sung by Mohammed Rafi and Asha Bhosle to lyrics by Aziz Kashmiri, the song sees Johnny Walker trying to woo a girl on the streets of Kolkata in his trademark humorous style. The song is from the 1966 film Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi.

Na Na Na Na Na Na Tauba Tauba: Sung by Geeta Dutt and Mohammed Rafi, the song, from the 1954 comedy Aar Paar, saw Johnny Walker romancing Noor, who played his love interest, to some amazingly hilarious lyrics.

