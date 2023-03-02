It’s good news for comedy lovers out there. They are advised to “fasten their seat belts" because “the weather is not going to turn bad, rather it’s going to be a comedy." Renowned screenwriter and director Farhad Samji is now all set to amuse the audience with his upcoming comedy series, Pop Kaun. OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar shared the first teaser of the series on their Instagram profile on Thursday. It features comedy icons, Johny Lever and Saurabh Shukla. Oh, and did we mention that the teaser has a Pathaan twist? It resembles similar to the post-credit scene from the movie Pathaan which featured Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

The teaser begins with Johny Lever and Saurabh Shukla sitting on a bridge lane against a scenic view. They can be heard talking about leaving the comedy genre after practicing for 30 years but are now clueless about who can replace them. Further, they discussed several people who can make the audience laugh in their place but could not find the right guy.

“Desh ki comedy ka sawaal ha yaar, in baccho pe nhi chodh skta ha. Hame hi kuch karna hoga (it’s the question about the country’s comedy, we can not leave it on these children. We only have to do something)," Johny said. “Kese? (how)," Saurabh asked. That’s when Johny introduced the show. He said, “Aisa (like this)" and the series name “Pop Kaun” flashes on the screen.

As soon as the teaser went viral, social media users flooded the comment section with laughing and fire emoticons. Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Two of the comic legends are rocking with this upcoming project (with two fire emojis)," while another one commented, “Absolutely correct, eagerly waiting". One of the Johny fans wrote, “Johnny Lever sir ki jagah koi nahi le sakta."

On the other hand, several social media users also shared their thoughts on the teaser and talked about how it reminds them of Pathaan. “Pathaan in a parallel universe," a user wrote while another fan commented, “Wow. This scene of Pathaan is iconic. Legends of comedy recreating it make it more special."

Yam Productions, the production house behind this project, ensures that Pop Kaun will provide a humorous and entertaining viewing experience, bringing together the best in comedy.

The director of the series has gained recognition for helming comedy movies such as Housefull 4, Bachchhan Paandey, and collaborating with Sajid Samji to co-direct Entertainment and Housefull 3.

