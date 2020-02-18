Johny Lever is All Praise For Sunil Grover's Performance on Bigg Boss 13 Finale

Sunil Grover, famous for playing Guthhi and Dr Mashoor Gulati in Kapil Sharma's shows, performed during the Bigg Boss 13 finale. His performance in the reality show has been applauded and now one of the legends of Bollywood comedy, Johny Lever, has showered praise on him.

Johny Lever, who is known for his perfect comic timing, took to Twitter to compliment the comedian. "I have seen a lot of your performances but your gig on the stage of the Bigg Boss 13 finale has been one of the finest. You put efforts whole-heartedly in whichever character you play. Hats off to you and congratulations!" Johny Lever tweeted in Hindi.

@WhoSunilGrover Mene tumhare performances dekhein hai but #BiggBoss13GrandFinale mein iss baar jitne bhi characters tumne kiye puri perfection ke saath kiye aur tum jo bhi karte ho dil se karte ho, Hats off to you! Bohot bohot Shubh kaamnayein.

BALA BALA (Amitji) Mind blowing!! — Johny Lever (@iamjohnylever) February 17, 2020

Overwhelmed by the tweet, Sunil Grover shared it on his account and replied, "Thank you Sir. Coming from a legend like you matters a lot. It motivates me. Regards."

Thank you Sir. Coming from a legend like you matters a lot. It motivates me. Regards. https://t.co/b1ymYMl4yW — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) February 17, 2020





In the Bigg Boss 13 finale on February 15, Sunil Grover entertained contestants and audiences alike. He mimicked famous characters, including US president Donald Trump, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and megastar Amitabh Bachchan.







Many Twitter users applauded Sunil after the kind words from Johny Lever. One user called him the best comedian in the current times.

Another put light on the humility and effable nature of Johny Lever, "Johny sir is so humble and down-to-earth!"

Actor Sidharth Shukla emerged as the winner of the Bigg Boss 13 finale which was hosted by superstar Salman Khan.