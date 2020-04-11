Johny Lever Shares A Hillarious Warning Video To Coronavirus, Spins Off The Song Hum Hindustani

Comedian Johny Lever has been doing his best to lighten up the mood of people in the midst of coronavirus outbreak. On Friday, he uploaded a hilarious video on social media in which he is seen giving warning to the deadly virus.

"Corona...ab tera rona shuru hojaega .. aisa bhagega tu ...bhagega tu corona ..mangega na tu paani...India me ghusne ki kar baitha jo tu naadani. . Teri maregi nani...hum Hindustani" Johny said in the video. The video is also reminisces the comedian's funny antics and expressions, which he uses to make his audience laugh, while also maintaining a patriotic fervour.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Johny wrote: "Warning to #corona Warning ...#humhindustani #IndiaFightsCorona #GharBaithoIndia #covid19."

And it seems Johny's warning has left netizens in splits. A user commented: "Hahaha. Super sir." Another one wrote: "What an actor, it made me laugh a lot."

Known as the king of Hindi comedy, the actor had said in one of his earlier interviews, "Mai comedy se dur nehi reh sakta (I can't stay away from comedy)."

He further added, "I definitely want to work in comedy films, as you see I look more like a comedian. The audience also likes me in that way and even if I am not delivering any dialogue my face makes them laugh."

