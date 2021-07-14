Joji to Kumbalangi Nights: Fahadh Faasil's Films to Stream Ahead of Malik

Actor Fahadh Faasil’s two releases this year Irul and Joji have already elevated his status as an actor. With a series of projects lined up, audiences have pinned their hopes on the meticulous actor as he never fails to amaze. With his next release Malik dropping on July 15, we take a look at some of his other remarkable works.

Maheshinte Prathikaaram

Maheshinte Prathikaaram is the directorial debut of Dileesh Pothan and also his first collaboration with Fahadh Faasil. This dark comedy revolves around photographer Mahesh Bhavana (Fahadh) who vows to avenge the public humiliation he faced at the hands of a group of youngsters. In this revenge tale, Fahadh’s beautifully crafted character shows the vulnerabilities and insecurities of a person and the emotional toll revenge takes on anyone.

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum

This is the second collaboration between Dileesh Pothan and Fahadh Faasil. It is the story of a thief (Fahadh) who steals a golden chain from a married couple on a bus and swallows it. However, the woman notices it and takes him to the police station to extract the chain from him. A drama unfolds as the thief is unwilling to admit what he did despite X-rays showing the presence of a chain in his stomach. Fahadh Faasil gives one of his best performances as the iffy thief in this National Film Award-winning movie.

Joji

Fahadh Faasil’s latest release Joji is a loose adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Macbeth. After Maheshinte Prathikaaram and Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Joji is the third collaboration between director Dileesh Pothan and Fahadh, in which the latter proved his calibre as an actor once again. He was unsettling in the character of Joji and did a commendable job portraying the nuances of his character who quickly transformed from being the underdog to someone who his family is afraid of by the end. The film also starred Baburaj, Unnimaya Prasad, Joji Mundakayam, Shammi Thilakan, and Alister Alex in pivotal roles.

Kumbalangi Nights

Kumbalangi Nights is the directorial debut of Madhu C Narayanan and Fahadh Faasil also served the role of the producer apart from acting in the film. This comedy-drama focuses on the strained relationship of four brothers in the backdrop of the fishing village of Kumbalangi in Kerala. While the other characters constantly battle the notions of masculinity, we see Fahadh as the epitome of the same. The film sees him bordering the line between a very menacing persona but one who is also insecure in a major way, continuing the trend of well-written characters that Fahadh is known for portraying.

22 Female Kottayam

The 2012 film 22 Female Kottayam garnered critical acclamation for Fahadh and he received his first Filmfare Award for Best Actor for this thriller. Directed by Aashiq Abu, the film revolves around a 22-year-old nurse who sets out to take revenge on her rapists. Fahadh plays Cyril, the love interest of the woman, who later turns against her.

Iyobinte Pusthakam

This period thriller is set in the year 1900 in Munnar during the British Raj. Fahadh Faasil plays the role of Aloshy Gomber who returns to his estranged family from the battlefield and finds himself amidst a sibling rivalry. Fahadh gives one of the most stellar performances as Aloshy who has to fight his brothers and stop them from causing their father’s downfall. The film bagged five Kerala State Film Awards and three Kerala Film Critics Association Awards.

